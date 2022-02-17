Shorthanded Tigers finish second at D-1 District Invite

Bohac who has only one loss on the year and is battling back from an injury pinned Micaiah Niemoth of Harvard and Bo Brennan of South Loup in 0:26 and 1:51 in his first two matches. He then defeated Graiden Ritner of Wilcox-Hildreth with a 5-3 decision to reach the finals.

In that match, he was defeated by Dylan Brichacek of Howells-Dodge who won a 7-3 decision.

Advancing through the first two rounds at state with ease was Polivka with pins in 0:23 and 0:31 against Anton Cook of Alma and Gavin Dunse of Alma. He earned a 9-2 decision victory against Trey Johnson of Pender and then was knocked off by a 9-2 decision against Jacob Fox of Axtell.

Taking third place for the Tigers was Reid Glasshoff at 138 pounds. After beating Jonathan Glantz of Palmyra with a pin in 0:45, he got pinned in 2:40 by Adam Corbett of Cambridge.

He was able to hold on for a 5-3 win in sudden victory against Chase Groff of Doniphan-Trumbull and then pinned Lathem Schumm of Harvard in 2:33 to reach the consolation semifinals. In that match, he was able to pull out a 3-0 decision against Ashton Downey of Arapahoe.