Shorthanded Tigers finish second at D-1 District Invite

MAXWELL- There is no doubt that the East Butler wrestling team had suffered their fair share of setbacks heading into the D-1 District Wrestling Tournament at Maxwell on Feb. 11 and 12. Most recently being the loss of one of the best wrestlers at 113 pounds in Class D in Reece Kocian the week prior due to injury. Despite this, the Tigers still found a way to battle tough and take home second place with 126 points.
East Butler finished with two districts champions at the tournament. They were seniors Brayden Brecka at 132 pounds and Trevin Brecka at 160 pounds.
In the first round, Brayden Brecka was able to knock off Colin Rooney of Sandhills Valley with a pin in 0:48. He followed that up with a pin of Erik Rojas of Elm Creek in 2:53 and then a 10-2 major decision against Chase Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield in the semifinals.
Against Bryan Conn of Arapahoe in the title bout, he earned a 4-2 decision.
Trevin Brecka showed he will be a force to be reckoned with at the state meet, by pinning his way to the district crown at 160. Those pins came in 0:44, 0:47, 1:37, and a 1:23 against Bryan Shafer of Doniphan-Trumbull, Ayden Moore of Hi-Line, Tye Stanton of Cambridge, and Trevor Brown of Southern Valley.
Both Lane Bohac and Kale Glasshoff took home district runner-up finishes for East Butler at 120 and 126 pounds.
Bohac who has only one loss on the year and is battling back from an injury pinned Micaiah Niemoth of Harvard and Bo Brennan of South Loup in 0:26 and 1:51 in his first two matches. He then defeated Graiden Ritner of Wilcox-Hildreth with a 5-3 decision to reach the finals.
In that match, he was defeated by Dylan Brichacek of Howells-Dodge who won a 7-3 decision.
Advancing through the first two rounds at state with ease was Polivka with pins in 0:23 and 0:31 against Anton Cook of Alma and Gavin Dunse of Alma. He earned a 9-2 decision victory against Trey Johnson of Pender and then was knocked off by a 9-2 decision against Jacob Fox of Axtell.
Taking third place for the Tigers was Reid Glasshoff at 138 pounds. After beating Jonathan Glantz of Palmyra with a pin in 0:45, he got pinned in 2:40 by Adam Corbett of Cambridge.
He was able to hold on for a 5-3 win in sudden victory against Chase Groff of Doniphan-Trumbull and then pinned Lathem Schumm of Harvard in 2:33 to reach the consolation semifinals. In that match, he was able to pull out a 3-0 decision against Ashton Downey of Arapahoe.
The success for Reid Glasshoff didn’t stop there, as he went on to win the third and fourth place match with an 11-5 decision against Corbett who had beat him previously in the tournament.
“It was great to see Brayden and Trevin both becoming district champions as seniors,” East Butler Head Coach Doug Glasshoff said. “They both have worked hard all season and it was great to see that pay off. Lane and Luke came up short in the finals, but both wrestled well this weekend. Reid was able to avenge an earlier loss in the tournament to place third. He has shown a lot of improvement over the years and throughout this season. He really had a great weekend of wrestling.”
East Butler will wrestle in the second session at 2:30 p.m. with Class D on Feb. 17 at the State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The quarterfinal matches will follow the first round.
“We are looking forward to this weekend at state and are looking to come home with some hardware,” Doug Glasshoff said. “It is always a tough weekend of strong competition and I know that we will be ready to go.”