LINCOLN – A signature win is what the Waverly girls soccer team has been looking for throughout the season. The Vikings were finally able to get it when they knocked off Class B No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran 2-1 in a shootout on April 19.

"Lutheran is always a good soccer team," Waverly Head Coach Joel Fritz said. "They have a great coaching staff that always has them prepared to play. Anytime you can beat a quality opponent on the road it is a big win. To be 100% honest until you asked this questions, I forgot that they were rated. It is probably a bigger win than we gave it credit on the night that it happened. It is hopefully some confidence that we can take and grow as we prepare for the off season starting this Saturday."

Like most years, the annual game between Waverly and LL/RC was a tight one as the two teams traded goals in the first half. Scoring for the Vikings was Olivia Hind off a pass from Ashley Warner.

Things grew stagnant in the second half as both teams failed to score. This carried over into the overtime period which sent the match to a penalty shootout.

Waverly moved to 2-0 on the year in penalty kicks after putting four shots in the back of the net. On the other side, the Warriors only scored twice.

Coming up with seven saves and picking up the win in 100 minutes of work was the freshman Sammy Linscott.

A solid offensive performance helped the Vikings get back in the win column with a 6-0 victory over Plattsmouth on April 17 on the road. It was a much needed confidence booster for Waverly as they head into the back half of their season.

From the start, things were clicking for the Vikings as they built a 4-0 advantage over the Blue Devils going into halftime. They were able to tack onto that advantage in the second half with two more shots that found the back of the net.

Leading Waverly with a hat trick was Lexi Adams. The junior also finished the contest with one assist.

Ending up with two goals and two assists was Olivia Hind and Finley Leim put one shot in the back of the net and also assisted on another goal.

Not scoring, but dishing out one assist each were Jillian Hind and Peyton Tritz. Earning the win in the goal and registering 60 minutes with two saves was Linscott. Kayleigh Jones played 20 minutes and had one save.

The Vikings closed out the week against Aurora at home on April 22. Another shutout by Waverly propelled them to a 3-0 win and their eighth victory of the year.

Things started off a little slow for the Vikings in the first half with just one goal. They picked up the offensive intensity in the second half as they went on to score two more times.

Olivia Hind led the team with two goals in the match. This brings the junior’s goal total for the season up to 19.

Also finishing with one goal was Adams. Linscott played 70 minutes as goalie with one save. Finishing out the last 10 minutes in the box was Jones.

"We did have a rough go in the conference tournament," Fritz said. "The EMC in all sports is so good from top to bottom that you never get easy games, so we knew the conference tournament was going to be a battle. After we finished the conference tournament we started talking about the next week and challenged the girls and made a goal to 3-0 last week. We thought going into each game that we could have a chance to win each game during the week."

Waverly closed out the regular season with a match at Bennington on April 25. They will also play their first round match of the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament against an opponent that is yet to be determined on April 29.