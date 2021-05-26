Sherman, Lindgren medal for Warriors

OMAHA – Thirteen Wahoo Warrior athletes competed in the Class B State Track and Field Championships and two of them left with medals.
Senior Sara Lindgren led a quartet of Wahoo field event competitors at the state meet with a fourth-place finish in discus event.
The Wahoo senior finished less than five-feet behind Class B champ Karly Sylvester of Sidney after finishing with a mark of 134-1.
Seniors Kelsie Sears and Toni Greenfield and junior Mya Emerson also competed for the Wahoo girls team at the state meet last week.
Sears struggled to find her mark on Saturday in the long jump and ended up 21st in the event with a jump of 15-3.25.
Greenfield ended up 11th in the triple jump after posting a season-best mark of 34-2.
Emerson returned to compete in the Class B high after qualifying for the event as a freshman while competing for the Hastings Tigers.
She finished 11th in the event on Saturday after clearing 5-2.
On the boys side, it was junior sprinter Waylon Sherman leading the way with a fourth-place finish in the Class B 100-meter dash. Sherman crossed the finish line with a time of 11.03.
Sherman also ran the anchor leg on the Warrior sprint relay team in Omaha.
Sherman and teammates Curtis Swahn, Malachi Bordovsky and Sam Edmonds came through with a season-best time of 44.25, good enough for 12th place in Class B.
Bordovsky and Edmonds also competed in the last event on Saturday when they teamed with seniors Jordan Broome and Sebastian Lausterer in the 1600-meter relay. The quartet finished 10th in the event with a season-best time of 3:31.
Bordovsky turned in a career-best time in the 300-meter hurdles (41.74), but failed to make the finals in the event.
Sophomore hurdler Zach Fox competed for the first time in Omaha and failed to qualify for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 16.23.
Swahn qualified in the long jump event and ended up in 23rd place on Friday with a jump of 19-0.5.
Junior Carson Lavaley qualified in the Class B discus event and finished in 17th place with a throw of 131-3.