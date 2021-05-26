Sherman, Lindgren medal for Warriors

OMAHA – Thirteen Wahoo Warrior athletes competed in the Class B State Track and Field Championships and two of them left with medals.

Senior Sara Lindgren led a quartet of Wahoo field event competitors at the state meet with a fourth-place finish in discus event.

The Wahoo senior finished less than five-feet behind Class B champ Karly Sylvester of Sidney after finishing with a mark of 134-1.

Seniors Kelsie Sears and Toni Greenfield and junior Mya Emerson also competed for the Wahoo girls team at the state meet last week.

Sears struggled to find her mark on Saturday in the long jump and ended up 21st in the event with a jump of 15-3.25.

Greenfield ended up 11th in the triple jump after posting a season-best mark of 34-2.

Emerson returned to compete in the Class B high after qualifying for the event as a freshman while competing for the Hastings Tigers.

She finished 11th in the event on Saturday after clearing 5-2.

On the boys side, it was junior sprinter Waylon Sherman leading the way with a fourth-place finish in the Class B 100-meter dash. Sherman crossed the finish line with a time of 11.03.