Sheriff’s Office receives grant for in-car camera

WAHOO – The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Highway Safety Office to purchase one in-car camera system authorized by William Kovarik, Administrator for the NDOT Highway Office.

The NDOT-HSO has utilized this funding primarily to aid local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers.

“Law enforcement serves an essential role in our community and they have to be properly equipped to do their jobs. Their dedication and this funding continue to assist our department in the enforcement of alcohol related crashes that result in injuries and fatalities,” said Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.