Shepard named All-Area captain after record breaking year

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood junior Evan Shepard captains the 2021 Wahoo Newspaper All-Area boys track and field team after a tremendous season for the Bluejays.

Shepard and his Bluejay teammates returned to the sport after 670 days away when they traveled to Seward to take part in the annual Concordia University Indoor Invitational on March 18.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Track and Field season and many coaches and athletes were unsure of what to expect when the season started in March. On top of all that, Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm had an unknown commodity in Shepard who transferred into the Ashland-Greenwood school district last summer from Illinois.

Thimm knew that Shepard was a tremendous athlete, but the junior athlete exceeded even his expectations.

“Evan is an incredible young man. He is humble, driven and possesses an outstanding work ethic. He was the heart and soul for our team and accomplished so much in his one year with us,” said Thimm.

Shepard finished with the top area marks in the high jump (6’4), 110-meter hurdles (14.55) and 300-meter hurdles (41.59) and also competed on the Bluejays sprint relay team who finished with the third fastest time in the area in 2021 (45.15).