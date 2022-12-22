 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shaner leads Wildcats at Wisner-Pilger Invite

  • 0

WISNER – Dale Shiner’s second place finish helped the Cedar Bluffs wrestling team take 14th place with 18 points at the Wisner-Pilger Invite on Dec. 17. Winning the meet was Schuyler with 190.5 points and Neligh-Oakdale took second place with 123.5 points.

Shiner’s silver medal came at 106 pounds. He started the day off by pinning Coal Fernau of Clarkson-Leigh in 0:37 and Vincent Vandenberg of East Butler in 3:01.

In the title match, Shaner lost by pin in 1:35 against Trenton Van Veldhuizen of East Butler.

Wyatt Johnstone lost both his matches at 285 pounds. He was pinned by Landen Redding of Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Hayden Overgaard of Homer in 0:37 and 0:24.

The Wildcats next meet is the W-P Junior Invite at 4 p.m. on Jan. 3. That same week they will travel to the Summerland Invite starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Raymond Pie Makers celebrate 10 years

Raymond Pie Makers celebrate 10 years

RAYMOND — Unless one possessed the snout of a canine, there would be no way of knowing what’s concealed on the lower level of Jan Hauser’s farmhouse.