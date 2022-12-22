Shaner leads Wildcats at Wisner-Pilger Invite

WISNER – Dale Shiner’s second place finish helped the Cedar Bluffs wrestling team take 14th place with 18 points at the Wisner-Pilger Invite on Dec. 17. Winning the meet was Schuyler with 190.5 points and Neligh-Oakdale took second place with 123.5 points.

Shiner’s silver medal came at 106 pounds. He started the day off by pinning Coal Fernau of Clarkson-Leigh in 0:37 and Vincent Vandenberg of East Butler in 3:01.

In the title match, Shaner lost by pin in 1:35 against Trenton Van Veldhuizen of East Butler.

Wyatt Johnstone lost both his matches at 285 pounds. He was pinned by Landen Redding of Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Hayden Overgaard of Homer in 0:37 and 0:24.

The Wildcats next meet is the W-P Junior Invite at 4 p.m. on Jan. 3. That same week they will travel to the Summerland Invite starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7.