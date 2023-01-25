 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shaner earns second place at Louisville Invite

  • 0
Cedar Bluffs Wildcats.png

LOUISVILLE – The Cedar Bluffs boys wrestling team competed at the Louisville Invite on Jan. 20. Coming in 22nd place were the Wildcats with 23 points.

The only medalist for Cedar Bluffs was Dale Shaner who got second place at 106 pounds.

In the first two rounds, the freshman pinned Jacob Cover of Weeping Water and Gabriel Hagan Weeping Water in 1:25 and 1:55. To get to the finals match, Shaner picked up a 7-6 decision over Levi Tramp of Palmyra. Against Peyton Welsh of Louisville, Shaner was pinned in just 0:21.

Winning the meet with 254.5 points was Fillmore Central. Coming in second place was Platteview with 143.5 points and Johnson County Central was third with 129.5.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular