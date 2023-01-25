Shaner earns second place at Louisville Invite

LOUISVILLE – The Cedar Bluffs boys wrestling team competed at the Louisville Invite on Jan. 20. Coming in 22nd place were the Wildcats with 23 points.

The only medalist for Cedar Bluffs was Dale Shaner who got second place at 106 pounds.

In the first two rounds, the freshman pinned Jacob Cover of Weeping Water and Gabriel Hagan Weeping Water in 1:25 and 1:55. To get to the finals match, Shaner picked up a 7-6 decision over Levi Tramp of Palmyra. Against Peyton Welsh of Louisville, Shaner was pinned in just 0:21.

Winning the meet with 254.5 points was Fillmore Central. Coming in second place was Platteview with 143.5 points and Johnson County Central was third with 129.5.