Shanahan, Von Keitz pace Wildcats in Oakland

OAKLAND – The Cedar Bluffs track and field teams traveled to Oakland-Craig High School to finish up the regular season on nice day for track on May 6.

Both teams finished fifth at the meet.

The girls scored 45 team points on Thursday led by four more medals from senior Skylar Shanahan.

Shanahan finished with the silver medal in the 100-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 13.19.

She also added a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 28.38.

She also ran on a pair of medal winning relay teams in Oakland.

She teamed with Maddie Thomas, Elly Campbell and Kalley Sukstorf in the sprint relay to finish third with a time of 55.29.

Shanahan, Thomas, Campbell and Monica Johnson teamed up to finish fourth in the mile relay with a time of 4:38.

Sukstorf added a medal in the long jump. She finished fourth in the event with a mark of 15-0.75.

High jumper Ali Bartholomaus added a point in the high jump after finishing sixth in the event (4-4).