Shanahan leads Wildcats at DC West meet

VALLEY – The Cedar Bluffs track and field teams traveled to Valley to take part in the annual Douglas County West Invitational on Friday.

The girls team scored 39 points at the meet and were led by senior sprinter Skylar Shanahan.

Shanahan crossed the finish line first in both sprint events in Valley.

She won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.47 and

won the 200 with season-best time of 28.73.

Shanahan also teamed with Maddie Thomas, Elly Campbell and Kalley Sukstorf to finish third at the meet with a time of 55.7.

Sukstorf also medaled in the long jump (fifth, 14-6.5) and triple jump events (30-5.75) on Friday.

Campbell placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (55.75).

The Wildcats two-mile relay team consisting of Ali Bartholomaus, Hannah Cozad, Natalie Vasquez and Monica Johnson combined to finish fourth in Valley with a time of 11:53.

