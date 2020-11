CEDAR BLUFFS – The unofficial winners of the Cedar Bluffs Village Board of Trustees election are Kim Shanahan and Jesse Headid. There were two seats up for election.

Shanahan received 166 votes as of 1 a.m., Nov. 4. Headid was second with 138 votes. The third candidate was Garlyn Grosse, who received 127 votes.

These results remain unofficial until local election officials certify the results, which will be at a later date.