Shamrocks and Blue Devils no match for Warriors

“I thought our top group played really well tonight,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “When we get after it on the defensive end and we share the ball offensively, good things seem to happen for us.”

Both Glock and Nelson led the Warriors with 16 points. Nelson also had three block shots and Glock had three assists.

Scoring 10 points were Myles Simon, Anthony Simon had seven, Hancock finished with six, Garrett Grandgenett scored five points, both Cook and Kamron Kasischke dropped in three points, and Waido finished with two points.

Two days later, Wahoo traveled to Plattsmouth for their final Trailblazer Conference game of the regular season. It didn’t start out the way the Warriors intended it to, with them falling behind 18-7 midway through the first quarter.

Wahoo was able to turn things around with seven straight points fueled by buckets from Kasischke, a three-point play from Grandgenett, and two free throws from Hancock that made it a four-point contest at 18-14 going to the second.

The Warriors took their first lead of the game at 24-22 on a basket from Glock. Heading into halftime, Wahoo retained that two-point edge up 33-31.