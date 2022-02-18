Shamrocks and Blue Devils no match for Warriors

WAHOO- A fast start in the first and second half’s by the Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo boys basketball team, was the winning recipe in victories over Columbus Scotus at home on Feb. 8 and at Plattsmouth on Feb. 10. The Warriors were able to knock off the Shamrocks 68-41 and took down the Blue Devils 71-46.
Against Scotus, Wahoo had no issues jumping out to a 21-0 advantage. Playing a big part in the start were Benji Nelson and Marcus Glock with a pair of three’s and layups.
A three from Owen Hancock put Wahoo up 31-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Myles Simon started the second quarter off with a three-point play and two free throws that gave the Warriors a 27 point lead. Next time down the court, Wahoo was able to find an open Nelson who dunked the basketball and increased the lead to 39-10.
To close out the first half, Hancock and Glock hit three-pointers that put the Warriors in front 50-16.
Late in the third, Nelson was able to convert on a reverse layup. A basket in transition by Glock helped Wahoo build a 63-19 lead after three.
With the game in hand, the bench players got some action for the Warriors. Andrew Waido was able to knock down two free throws and then Kade Cook hit a three that put Wahoo up by 29 points.
“I thought our top group played really well tonight,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “When we get after it on the defensive end and we share the ball offensively, good things seem to happen for us.”
Both Glock and Nelson led the Warriors with 16 points. Nelson also had three block shots and Glock had three assists.
Scoring 10 points were Myles Simon, Anthony Simon had seven, Hancock finished with six, Garrett Grandgenett scored five points, both Cook and Kamron Kasischke dropped in three points, and Waido finished with two points.
Two days later, Wahoo traveled to Plattsmouth for their final Trailblazer Conference game of the regular season. It didn’t start out the way the Warriors intended it to, with them falling behind 18-7 midway through the first quarter.
Wahoo was able to turn things around with seven straight points fueled by buckets from Kasischke, a three-point play from Grandgenett, and two free throws from Hancock that made it a four-point contest at 18-14 going to the second.
The Warriors took their first lead of the game at 24-22 on a basket from Glock. Heading into halftime, Wahoo retained that two-point edge up 33-31.
It took no time for the Warriors to build their lead up to 40-31 in third with baskets by Myles Simon, Hancock, and a three from Anthony Simon.
That start helped spark a 22-4 run by Wahoo in the third period. With one quarter left to play, the Warriors had a 55-35 lead.
The momentum for Wahoo carried over into the fourth quarter where they outscored the Blue Devils 16-11 as they built a 25 point advantage.
“It was certainly not the start that we hoped for, but give Plattsmouth credit for shooting it really well early,” Scheef said. “Down 11, we did not panic and got ourselves back in the game in the second quarter, and then put together a good second half.”
Hancock had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds in the victory. Finishing with 16 points and four assists was Glock, Grandgenett dropped in nine points and eight rebounds, Nelson scored eight points, Kasischke had seven points, Anthony Simon scored five points, and Waido finished with two points.
The Warriors finished out the regular season with a home contest against Norris at 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 18.