Shada, Hancock, Feilmeier win Wahoo school board

WAHOO – The Wahoo Public School Board of Education had five candidates running for only three spots during the General Election. Alex Shada, Mike Hancock and Renae Wotipka Feilmeier won those seats, according to the Saunders County unofficial ballot count.
There were a total of 12,459 votes cast for the Wahoo school board. Shada received the most votes with 2,650 votes. Hancock, an incumbent, received 2,101 votes for reelection, and Feilmeier received 1,897 votes.
The challengers were Andrew Rehmann and Roger Harders. Rehmann received 1,146 votes over Harders 1,002 votes.
Shada said he is excited for the new opportunity.
“I was happy that folks trust me and trust that I’ll do a good job,” Shada said. “And really just be responsible for their thoughts, ideas, obviously their tax dollars as well.”
With the position, Shada said he is not looking to completely change everything but instead is looking forward to listening, learning and ensuring students in the district have access to education and success.
“I want to really take a deep look at what the next best step is for our school district and that’s not making quick irrational decisions,” Shada said.
For Hancock, this projected win means another four years of representing the district as well as creating solutions for the district’s growth.
“I want to say thank you to all of the people that voted for me and thank you to Al [Grandgenett] and Tom [Hrdlicka], they have been great board members,” Hancock said. “They will be missed.”
Grandgenett opted not to run for re-election to the school board, while Hrdlicka won the District 6 Saunders County Board of Supervisors position in the General Election.
Feilmeier said she feels a lot of “excitement and gratitude” toward winning the position. Her main goal with the position is to bring more members of the community into the meetings, because it’s something she said didn’t do a lot as a parent. Feilmeier said it would add a lot to the process to get feedback from the general public.
“I think it is important that we get feedback from not only parents, but again from taxpayers and every stakeholder in the process,” she said.
Feilmeier also said she is looking forward not only to the opportunity, but also seeing what she’ll be able to provide the board.
“I’m less about talking about it and more about doing it, so I’m looking forward to doing the work and then four years being judged on what I was able to contribute,” she said.
