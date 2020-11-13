Shada, Hancock, Feilmeier win Wahoo school board

“I want to say thank you to all of the people that voted for me and thank you to Al [Grandgenett] and Tom [Hrdlicka], they have been great board members,” Hancock said. “They will be missed.”

Grandgenett opted not to run for re-election to the school board, while Hrdlicka won the District 6 Saunders County Board of Supervisors position in the General Election.

Feilmeier said she feels a lot of “excitement and gratitude” toward winning the position. Her main goal with the position is to bring more members of the community into the meetings, because it’s something she said didn’t do a lot as a parent. Feilmeier said it would add a lot to the process to get feedback from the general public.

“I think it is important that we get feedback from not only parents, but again from taxpayers and every stakeholder in the process,” she said.

Feilmeier also said she is looking forward not only to the opportunity, but also seeing what she’ll be able to provide the board.

“I’m less about talking about it and more about doing it, so I’m looking forward to doing the work and then four years being judged on what I was able to contribute,” she said.