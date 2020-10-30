Seward boy dies in Lancaster County hunting accident

MALCOLM – A 9-year-old Seward boy died in a hunting accident early Sunday near Branched Oak Lake, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Tom Brookhouser said Gunnar Holte and his dad, Matthew Holte, had been pheasant hunting in the area of Northwest 98th Street and West Davey Road when it happened around 7:40 a.m.

Brookhouser said the boy had fired his .410 shotgun at a bird, then went to reload when his dad heard another shot go off, turned around and saw his son had fallen to the ground. He said the dad rushed to his son’s side as did an off-duty Lincoln Police Officer who happened to be hunting in the area with his son when he heard the father’s screams. They started CPR and called 911.

Both Malcolm Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded, and the boy was taken to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln. But life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Brookhouser said.

“It’s just a very tragic incident,” he said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family.”

Nebraska Game & Parks is assisting the sheriff’s office in the ongoing investigation.

A two-day youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting season ran statewide Saturday and Sunday. The season opens to all hunters Oct. 31.