Several newcomers to lead local villages after election

In Colon, there were three candidates for three spots on the village board. Susan Angela Hake received 38 votes, followed by John Ell with 34 votes and Leornard Zeleny with 31. There were 15 votes for scattered write-ins.

Weston voters had two candidates to choose from for two seats on the village board. Bruce Arp got 110 votes, while Larry Pospisil tallied 94. There were 30 votes cast for scattered write-ins.

In Malmo and Memphis, there were not enough candidates for the number of openings on each board. Martin Chvatal was the only candidate on the ballot in Malmo, which had three seats open. He received 36 votes. There were 47 votes cast for scattered write-ins.

Originally there were no candidates for the three openings on the Memphis village board, but Cindy Jordan became a declared write-in before the election. She received seven votes. There were 56 votes for scattered write-ins.