Several newcomers to lead local villages after election

WAHOO – There are several newcomers and a handful of incumbents who are projected to lead their local villages after being elected as members of their village boards of trustees in the General Election.
Two newcomers join one incumbent on the Village Board of Trustees in Ceresco, according to unofficial election results. Justin Eggelston received 230 votes, putting him at the top in the hotly-contested race. Eggelston was followed by incumbent Toni Rupe with 200 votes and challenger Shawn Ruble with 166.
There were seven candidates on the ballot for the three seats on the village board in Ceresco. The other candidates were Larry Wendt, who received 152 votes, Larry Prososki with 142 votes, Kelsey White with 140 votes and Ray Polak with 103 votes. There were 18 ballots cast for scattered write-ins.
The unofficial results show that incumbent Jim Rezac will retain his seat on the Valparaiso Village Board. He received 229 votes. He will be joined by Beverly Bartek, who received 217 votes, and Jeffrey Draper, who received 171 votes. A total of 167 votes were cast for declared write-in Kim Turnwall. Cindy Elliott received 96 votes. Thirteen votes were cast for scattered write-ins.
The unofficial winners of the Cedar Bluffs Village Board of Trustees election are Kim Shanahan and Jesse Headid. There were two seats up for election. Shanahan received 166 votes. Headid was second with 138 votes. The third candidate was Garlyn Grosse, who received 127 votes. Stephanie Christensen, a declared write-in, tallied 30 votes. There were six other votes for scattered write-ins.
Morse Bluff voters also were given the task of choosing three members for their village board. The projected winners are Kevin Vyhlidal with 56 votes, Robin Simanek with 40 and Karma Amison with 39. Jay Ruzicka received 32 votes, as did declared write-in Gloria Vosler. Another declared write-in, Lynden Rathke, received 22 votes and there were four votes for scattered write-ins.
Voters chose from three candidates for two seats on the Mead village board. Daniel Simon came in first with 197 votes, followed by Jason Lee with 191 votes. Melissa Burke received 84 votes. Three votes were cast for scattered write-ins.
Jeremy Stanislav received 107 votes to earn a spot on the Prague village board, along with Matthew Muessingmann, who got 88 votes. The third candidate was Marlene Wade, who received 62 votes. Declared write-in Dennis Lett tallied 24 votes and there were two votes for scattered write-ins.
Two seats on the Ithaca Village Board were up for grabs in this election. Robert Thompson received 50 votes and declared write-in Augusto “Gus” Moreno received 30 votes, to make then the top two. Lynn Hanson received 20 votes and there were 10 votes for scattered write-ins.
Leshara’s village board vote included two declared write-ins, one who earned one of three spots on the board. Declared write-in Kelly Braymen received 22 votes, second to Kenneth Callaway, who was the top vote-getter with 35. Michael Pettinger received 16 votes to earn the third spot on the board. Declared write-in Jarred Green received 12 votes and there were 10 votes for scattered write-ins.
In Colon, there were three candidates for three spots on the village board. Susan Angela Hake received 38 votes, followed by John Ell with 34 votes and Leornard Zeleny with 31. There were 15 votes for scattered write-ins.
Weston voters had two candidates to choose from for two seats on the village board. Bruce Arp got 110 votes, while Larry Pospisil tallied 94. There were 30 votes cast for scattered write-ins.
In Malmo and Memphis, there were not enough candidates for the number of openings on each board. Martin Chvatal was the only candidate on the ballot in Malmo, which had three seats open. He received 36 votes. There were 47 votes cast for scattered write-ins.
Originally there were no candidates for the three openings on the Memphis village board, but Cindy Jordan became a declared write-in before the election. She received seven votes. There were 56 votes for scattered write-ins.
Raymond and Davey voters in Lancaster County cast their votes for village board members as well. In Raymond, four candidates were vying for three seats. The unofficial results show Franklin G. Robbins received the most votes with 69. There was tie between incumbent Zachariah Brown and Rebecca A. Bowen, who both tallied 57 votes each to tie for second place. The fourth place candidate was Terry G. Brown with 50 votes. There were three votes cast for scattered write-ins.
In Davey there were three candidates for three spots on the board. James E. Kaiser received 85 votes, followed by Duane E. Edstrom with 80. Mark Fredrickson garnered 74 votes. Eleven ovals were blackened for scattered write-ins.
All results remain unofficial until certified by local election officials, which will be at a later date.
