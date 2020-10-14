Seven run inning powers Cavs to win

HASTINGS - A seven-run fourth inning powered by home runs from sophomore Avery Mayberry and senior Mattie Schultz led the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers to an 11-3 victory over the Malcolm Clippers in the second round of the Class C State Tournament in Hastings on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers trailed 3-1 going into the top of the fourth inning, but a leadoff home run by Mayberry jumpstarted the Cavalier offense. A 3-run homer by Schultz added to the Clippers frustrations.

The Cavaliers were also the beneficiaries of five errors by the Clippers.

Junior all-stater Mary Chvatal led the way with three hits and Schultz, Chvatal and junior Hattie Bohac combined for seven RBI.

Junior Macy Sabatka earned the win on the mound after scattering 10 hits and three runs in seven innings of work.

Neumann will play Kearney Catholic on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. with the winner advancing into the best two out of three championship series on Friday.

The 29-5 Stars advanced to the semifinal round with an 11-1 four inning win over Central City on Wednesday.