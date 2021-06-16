Seven players to suit up for boys all-star game

FREMONT – Seven players from Saunders County will play in the 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic on Saturday night in Fremont.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. at Midland University and will feature players from Mead, Wahoo, Bishop Neumann, Yutan and Ashland-Greenwood.

In addition, the newest member of the 500-win club, Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef, will coach the “Light team” in Fremont.

Four area players will suit up for Coach Scheef in Fremont, including two former Warrior players.

Trevor Kasischke and Triston Keeney will suit up one more time for their former coach.

Kasischke scored 18.9 points a game last season for the 18-7 Warriors. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and three steals a game.

Keeney averaged 5.2 points a game and led the team with 4.5 assists per contest.

Also suiting up for the “light team” will be Brady Timm, a two-time All-State performer from Yutan.

Timm led all area players in scoring at 20.7 per game and also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the runner-up Chieftains who lost to Grand Island Central Catholic in the C-2 championship game in March.