Seven players to suit up for boys all-star game

FREMONT – Seven players from Saunders County will play in the 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic on Saturday night in Fremont.
The game will be played at 8 p.m. at Midland University and will feature players from Mead, Wahoo, Bishop Neumann, Yutan and Ashland-Greenwood.
In addition, the newest member of the 500-win club, Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef, will coach the “Light team” in Fremont.
Four area players will suit up for Coach Scheef in Fremont, including two former Warrior players.
Trevor Kasischke and Triston Keeney will suit up one more time for their former coach.
Kasischke scored 18.9 points a game last season for the 18-7 Warriors. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and three steals a game.
Keeney averaged 5.2 points a game and led the team with 4.5 assists per contest.
Also suiting up for the “light team” will be Brady Timm, a two-time All-State performer from Yutan.
Timm led all area players in scoring at 20.7 per game and also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the runner-up Chieftains who lost to Grand Island Central Catholic in the C-2 championship game in March.
Ashland-Greenwood graduate Aiden Lindley will also play for the “light team” in Fremont.
Lindley was named honorable mention all-conference after averaging nearly 12 points a game. He sank 40 3-pointers and shot 36 percent from behind the arch.
Mead players Bayley LaCroix and Hunter Pickworth and Kolten Cada of Bishop Neumann will play for the “dark team” on Saturday.
Pickworth and LaCroix helped the Raiders finish 16-7 last season.
Pickworth was the leading scorer for Coach P.J. Quinn and the Raiders last season. He averaged 9.9 points a game while shooting better than 50 percent.
LaCroix used his size (6’5) to control the paint area on both ends of the floor. He averaged 8.5 points and six rebounds a game for Mead last season.
Cada was the leading scorer on the 7-17 Cavaliers last year. He scored at 10.3 points per game and also pulled down four rebounds per contest.