Seven candidates on ballot for Yutan School Board vacancies

YUTAN – There are seven citizens hoping to gain one of three seats on the Yutan Board of Education when the Nov. 3 General Election is over. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Daniel J. Egr

Occupation: Buildings and grounds manager for Yutan Public Schools

Offices held: Ffilled a vacancy on the City of Yutan board for two years.

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for the Yutan School Board to advocate for the education and development of our students and staff. Specifically, I’d like to focus on the need to provide more opportunities for students who want to have a career in trades after high school. I would like to see more Industrial Tech programs offered for these students’ success after graduation. This includes reviewing programs and equipment/space needed. Working with local businesses for internships is also important. It starts with developing a three to five year plan that outlines specific goals in collaboration with the board, administration, and teachers.

What are the major issues facing the Yutan school district and how will you address them?