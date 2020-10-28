Seven candidates on ballot for Yutan School Board vacancies

YUTAN – There are seven citizens hoping to gain one of three seats on the Yutan Board of Education when the Nov. 3 General Election is over. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Daniel J. Egr
Occupation: Buildings and grounds manager for Yutan Public Schools
Offices held: Ffilled a vacancy on the City of Yutan board for two years.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for the Yutan School Board to advocate for the education and development of our students and staff. Specifically, I’d like to focus on the need to provide more opportunities for students who want to have a career in trades after high school. I would like to see more Industrial Tech programs offered for these students’ success after graduation. This includes reviewing programs and equipment/space needed. Working with local businesses for internships is also important. It starts with developing a three to five year plan that outlines specific goals in collaboration with the board, administration, and teachers.
What are the major issues facing the Yutan school district and how will you address them?
I’m also interested in saving and planning for future building needs. We have several large ticket mechanical items such as broilers and control systems that will need to be replaced in the foreseeable future. Building security is also an ongoing concern. As our community grows, we will need to serve more students. We also need to advance our learning spaces to meet evolving academic needs. This includes technology infrastructure, more collaborative space, and room for more hands-on experiences. We could leverage space in the “65” building for hands-on learning instead of storage.
Jaime Long
Occupation: Self-employed and a small business owner
Offices held: Elected to school board in 2016. I am currently serving as the vice president of the school board.
Why are you running for school board?
I have lived in this great town for more than 30 years. I am a Yutan High School graduate. I have a daughter that graduated from Yutan and currently have two more daughters that will graduate from Yutan. I take pride in our school. I want it to be the best that it can be for the future graduates so that they are prepared for the future.
What are the major issues facing the Yutan school district and how will you address them?
I think that the major issue right now is COVID and how our district has and will handle it. I know that our administration is doing what is best for the students and I fully support their decision to stay with in person learning. Some of the challenges might be with social distancing but they’ve overcome that. It’s an ongoing issue that will continue and I have the utmost faith that the administration will make the best decision for our children that are attending in person.
Charles Lorenz
Occupation: Farmer
Offices held: Yutan School Board 1992-1996
Why are you running for school board?
I have been on the school board and feel I’d be a better board member now knowing lots of the history of the Yutan schools and having had experience serving and problem solving while serving the district.
What are the major issues facing the Yutan school district and how will you address them?
There are some tough financial problems coming down the pike for the Yutan school district and with my experience I feel I would be able to contribute to the solving of the tough decisions facing us.
Todd Tasich
Occupation: Physical therapist and clinic director at Makovicka Physical Therapy
Offices held: None
Why are you running for school board?
Having children within the school district, I have a vested interest in the future and direction of the school system. In addition, I work within the community and already enjoy volunteering to support students and staff in the district. Serving on the school board would be a natural extension of this.
What are the major issues facing the Yutan school district and how will you address them?
Most of the major issues that will face the Yutan school district will come as a result of our continued growth. The larger the community, the more that will be asked of the school. Balancing the needs presented by that growth with the quality of education we currently have in place means that all aspects of the school will be impacted: staffing, buildings, policies. As a member of the school board, I would work with the administration and staff to find ways to grow the district responsibly, while also keeping in mind the fiscal realities of a growing community.
Another major issue facing every community, including Yutan, is the Covid-19 pandemic. As the school faces many uncertainties during this time, the school board must be willing to act and adapt to the needs of the school district. Whether this a plan for remote instruction or finding ways to get the necessary technology and devices to the students, the school board must be ready to make difficult decisions for the safety and educational well-being of the students, while providing an optimal learning environment.
Jim Tichota
(declared write-in)
Declined interview
Adam Wacker
Occupation: Vice president of Credit Underwriting at Farm Credit Services of America and Frontier Farm Credit.
Offices held: None
Why are you running for school board?
I’m running for school board to advocate first and foremost for the youth of Yutan Public Schools. I have four children that attend the elementary and high schools, ranging in age from 5 to 14, so I hold a vested interest in the long-term success of our school system. Through my volunteer work with the students in Yutan via community-based activities, I have seen first-hand that challenging children of all ages and backgrounds in a supportive, organized, and clean environment helps them build confidence and accomplish goals. I have a level-headed, equitable approach to leadership that I would use to consider the needs of the entire school district. Providing a positive educational experience in the district leads to student achievement, which will in turn benefit Yutan. I am excited for the opportunity to envision the future of our schools with the input of our community.
What are the major issues facing the Yutan school district and how will you address them?
Yutan Public Schools is a great school district! A few things I would like to see are further opportunities for students, a central communication plan, and proactive growth management.
Providing students with academic challenges and opportunities in activities builds their confidence and ability to become productive members of society. I would like to see greater recognition of academic achievement and continued support and growth of school groups and clubs like the writing club at the elementary and SkillsUSA at the high school. The goal is to develop characteristics and skills that will make each student from Yutan competitive whether he or she chooses college or trades following graduation.
Technology has enhanced the speed and ease of communication; however, inconsistent use of different channels to communicate can be self-defeating. The school is central to the community and is responsible for direct communication. I would work with the school and fellow board members to develop a centralized plan for all communication efforts so that is clear to all community members, parents and staff how to expect to receive information.
Eric Wilke
Occupation: Utility superintendent for the City of Yutan
Offices held: None
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because I care a great deal for this community. Every great community has as great school district, Yutan is proof of that. I have two kids in elementary school this year. Next year our youngest starts PreK. I think my values and work ethic would be useful on the board.
What are the major issues facing the Yutan school district and how will you address them?
I honestly don’t see or have any issues. So far we are very happy with school. Our kids have had excellent teachers. The interaction we’ve had with the staff and administration have all been pleasant and professional. In a small town you do however hear grumbling from different people on all sorts of different topics. People in general have become overly sensitive and impatient. Folks need to realize that the right decision isn’t always going to be the popular one. The right decision is not going to appease everyone.
