Seniors to continue athletics, friendship after graduation

Mueller said she attributes her love for the sports to the coaches she has had over the years.

“I had such great coaches throughout my whole entire life,” Mueller said. “They really helped me grow.”

Blanchard and Mueller tried out for the Raymond Central cheer team at the end of their sophomore year on a whim. Blanchard said it was a “what the heck, I’ll try it moment” which turned into her loving it so much, she will continue in college.

Blanchard, a catcher and middle infielder, has played softball since she was four years old and has always loved it.

“I’ve always known that it’s been my favorite sport,” Blanchard said.

Along with being able to play their favorite sports, they also get to pursue majors in their interests.

Blanchard said she will study international business after taking different business classes at Raymond Central as well as her experience in FBLA.

“It just kind of comes naturally to me,” Blanchard said.