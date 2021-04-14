Seniors to continue athletics, friendship after graduation

RAYMOND – Like most people who go through Raymond Central School District, Sydnie Blanchard and Grace Mueller have known each other since kindergarten.
After Ceresco Elementary, the two attended junior high at Raymond Central Junior-Senior High School where they eventually became close friends. Blanchard and Mueller continued their friendship into high school.
Throughout their school experience, the two involved themselves in everything they could including sports like cheer, track and field, softball and volleyball.
Now, the two are nearing the end of their time being students at Raymond Central. However, graduation in May will not be the end of their time in school together.
Starting in the fall, Blanchard and Mueller will both attend Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln to receive their college education. They also will get to continue their favorite sports
On Dec. 8, 2020, Mueller signed at Wesleyan to play volleyball and just two days later she committed to the track and field team. Three months later, Blanchard signed for Wesleyan’s cheer team on March 12 and Prairie Wolves’ softball team March 18.
Mueller has been playing volleyball since second grade, which Blanchard also played, and has participated in track and field since seventh grade. She will be an outside hitter for the volleyball team and participate in long jump, triple jump and high jump at Wesleyan.
Mueller said she attributes her love for the sports to the coaches she has had over the years.
“I had such great coaches throughout my whole entire life,” Mueller said. “They really helped me grow.”
Blanchard and Mueller tried out for the Raymond Central cheer team at the end of their sophomore year on a whim. Blanchard said it was a “what the heck, I’ll try it moment” which turned into her loving it so much, she will continue in college.
Blanchard, a catcher and middle infielder, has played softball since she was four years old and has always loved it.
“I’ve always known that it’s been my favorite sport,” Blanchard said.
Along with being able to play their favorite sports, they also get to pursue majors in their interests.
Blanchard said she will study international business after taking different business classes at Raymond Central as well as her experience in FBLA.
“It just kind of comes naturally to me,” Blanchard said.
Mueller will study nursing. She said growing up she had wanted to become a veterinarian, but when she learned she’d have to put down animals, her path changed to curing humans. Plus, anatomy was her favorite class.
Being as involved in as many extracurriculars as Mueller and Blanchard are, they expect that their high school experience will benefit them greatly as they move on to college. However, they do understand that it will be difficult to play two sports and manage their education, especially since they expect the college-level sports to be more intense.
“(It’s) very much of a risk freshman year, going in with two sports but I feel like we both just love it so much that we just want to try it out,” Mueller said.