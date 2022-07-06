Seniors struggle to get win in league tournament

WAVERLY- The Waverly Netting and Fence seniors didn’t have the showing they were looking for in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament from June 28 through June 30. They ended up stumbling out of the tourney with a 0-2 mark after a 5-2 loss to Ashland and an 11-10 defeat at the hands of Springfield.

Against the Bluejays in the opening round, Waverly’s only two runs were scored in the first and the second where they scratched across one. The first run of the game was knocked in on a sac fly to right field by Payton Engel and then Landon Oelke singled to center scoring Ethan Von Busch and giving the seniors a 2-1 edge.

The score remained that way until the top of the fourth when the Bluejays got one run to tie the game. That was followed up by one in the fifth and two in the sixth to give Ashland a three run lead.

Finishing with one hit and one RBI in the loss were Engel and Oelke.

Starting the game was James Can Cleave who went four innings, gave up two earned runs, and had nine strikeouts. In relief, Kaden Harris went two innings and had one strikeout and Trey Jackson pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

With the loss, Waverly moved on to play the sixth seed Springfield on Wednesday. The seniors fought back but weren’t able to climb out of a six run deficit in a one run loss to the Trojans.

The scoring for Waverly started in the bottom of the first when Engel drove in Harris with a single to left field. That was followed up by another single two batters later from Jarrett Ballinger that made it a 4-3 contest in favor of Springfield.

Trailing 5-3 in the second inning, the seniors were able to tie the game with a sac fly from Harris and a triple from Engel to left field.

After a solid offensive start, Waverly was kept off the scoreboard all the way until the bottom of the sixth. In that half inning, the seniors got singles from Von Busch, Wyatt Fanning, and Oelke to load the bases.

Jackson was able to knock in one run with a single to left field and then two more came in on a single from Levi Powell to left field and walk to make it 11-8.

Another single from Drew Miller to center and then a hit by a pitch from the Trojans pitcher got Waverly within one.

The seniors were given one more opportunity to make up their one run deficit in the seventh. Springfield was able to keep them guessing on the mound with two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game.

Powering Waverly’s offense in the defeat was Engel who had two hits and three RBIs, while Ballinger had one hit and three runs batted in. Knocking in one RBI were Harris, Powell, Miller, and Jackson.

The starter for the game on the mound was Sam Bentjen who pitched three innings and gave up six earned runs, Owen Carillo went one inning and gave up no earned runs, Powell pitched two innings, gave up three earned runs, and had one strikeout, and Engel went one inning, gave up no earned runs, and had three strikeouts.

Waverly is heading down to the Midwest Premiere Tournament in Kansas City from July 7 through July 11.