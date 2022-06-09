Seniors earn first win of season in come from behind fashion

WAHOO- For the first time on the season, the Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds were able to find the win column against Springfield on May 31. It was a back and forth contest, that the Reds came out on top in with a 12-11 victory.

Early on it was Springfield who jumped ahead 2-0.

Wahoo answered back to tie the contest in their next turn at-bat in the top of the third.

Eli Johnston started the inning off by getting walked and then stole second base. A single from Seth Williams allowed Johnston to score.

Still trailing 2-1, Peyton Nelson was able to rip a single threw the right side driving in the second run of the contest for the Reds.

After recording the first out of the fourth, Springfield gave up a single to left field to Joe Herrera. The next two batters for Wahoo were walked and hit by a pitch to load the bases for Wahoo.

Things continued to get worse for Springfield when they walked the next batter Trent Barry bringing in a run and tying the game up at three.

Nelson picked up his second and third RBIs of the contest on a single to center during the next at-bat for the Reds.

Trailing 5-3, Springfield was able to put up a crooked number on Wahoo in the bottom half of the inning with six runs. What was a two run deficit turned into a four run lead for the home team.

The Reds started to chip away at the deficit in the fifth with Grant Ryan reaching base on a walk and then coming around to score on a passed ball at home.

With two runners on in the sixth, Herrera drove a ball to left field scoring two runs and trimming Wahoo’s deficit to 10-8. Later on in the inning, Avery Wieting singled to right field scoring one run and then a hit by Nelson platted two runs to give the Reds the lead back by one.

A single with one out in the bottom of the seventh by Springfield pushed the game to extra innings.

In Wahoo’s turn at bat, Barry was able to come up with a triple with a runner on and one out that made it 12-11. He helped himself out on in the bottom half of the inning striking out the side and picking up the win.

Coming up with three hits and five RBIs in the win was Nelson and Barry had two hits and two runs driven in. Herrera finished with two hits and one RBI and both Wieting and Williams had one hit and one run driven in.

Johnston started the game pitching 2.2 innings with two earned runs given up and four strikeouts. Herrera went 0.2 innings with five earned runs given up, Luke Leedom pitched 1.2 innings with no runs given up and one strikeout and Barry pitched three innings, gave up one earned run, and had five strikeouts.

Wahoo didn’t have the same luck in the Ashland quadrangular later on in the week. They ended up going 0-3 and moved to 1-5 on the year with a 4-1 loss to Ashland and a 10-9 defeat to Lincoln Lutheran Chick-fil-A on June 3. Their last game was on June 4 against York Cornerstone Bank who beat them 5-3.

Trailing 1-0 to Ashland in the top of the second in their first game, the Reds were able to strike back with their only run of the game to tie it. With one runner on and two outs, Luke Leedom singled to center scoring Ryan.

The game only remained at 1-1 until the bottom of the fourth when Ashland scored one run. The Bluejays followed that up with two runs in the fifth.

Finishing with two hits and one RBI was Leedom. Starting on the mound and giving up two earned runs with eight strikeouts was Williams and Nelson went two innings with two earned runs given up and one strikeout in relief.

The wildest game of the quadrangular for Wahoo came against Lincoln Lutheran where they lost by one in a high scoring affair.

The Reds biggest inning of the contest was the fourth where they scored six runs. Up to that point, Wahoo had been trailing 6-2.

Leedom led off the inning with a double to left field and Owen Hancock followed that hit up with a single to left scoring him.

With the bases loaded and two outs later on in the inning, Joe Herrera scored one with a ground ball single to left field. A Nelson double to left drove in two more runs and gave the Reds their first lead at 7-6.

Wahoo wasn’t done scoring yet in the inning with Ryan also hitting a double to left field. This plated Nelson and increased the Reds advantage to 8-6.

Unfortunately, Wahoo would only be able to score one more run in the fifth inning, and Lincoln Lutheran got two in the fifth and sixth to pull out the win in come from behind fashion.

Nelson scored one run, one hit, and four RBIs to lead the Reds. All coming up with one run batted in were Hancock, Ryan, and Herrera.

Starting on the mound was Ryan who pitched 1.2 innings with three earned runs surrendered while Leedom pitched 3.1 innings, gave up three earned runs, and had one strikeout and Stebbing went 0.1 innings with no runs given up.

The final game for Wahoo on Saturday was against York. The Cornerstone Bank seniors used a three run second inning to pull out the two run win.

With two runners on in the top of the first, Ryan singled to center driving in the Reds first run of the game. In the bottom half of the inning, Wahoo was able to pick off back-to-back baserunners at first base to keep York off the board.

After falling behind 3-1 after two innings, Wahoo answered back with one run in the third and the fourth to tie the game. They came on a single from Brandon Greenfield in the third and then a homer from Williams to left field in the fourth.

Cornerstone would get back on the board with one run in both the fifth and the sixth and then pulled a double play in the top of the seventh to retire the Reds for good.

Williams, Ryan, and Greenfield all had one hit and one RBI in the loss. Pitching 5.2 innings with five earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Eli Johnston and Herrera went 0.1 innings and gave up no earned runs.

The seniors only had one game this week. They played at Mount Michael Benedictine on June 7.