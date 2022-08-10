Seniors battle back to reach Class B State Tourney Finals

BROKEN BOW- The Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors had the perfect start to the 2022 Class B State Senior Tournament in Broken Bow with a 2-0 start heading into Monday. After a 4-2 loss on August 1, Waverly responded with a 7-6 win against Blair on August 2 and then a 14-6 victory over Columbus Lakeview to reach the finals and stave off elimination.

In the team’s closest win of the tournament on Tuesday, the Netting and Fence seniors held on for a one run victory after Blair plated three runs in the seventh inning.

Early on, it was Blair who was able to jump out to a 3-0 lead on Waverly. The Netting and Fence seniors answered back with two runs in the bottom of the second to cut their deficit to one.

Waverly started the inning off hot with a pair of singles from Drew Miller and Wyatt Fanning and then a fielder’s choice on a bunt from Ethan Von Busch. Another single, this time from Levi Powell to left field cut Blair’s lead down to 3-2.

In the third inning, Garrett Rine was walked with two outs and then Miller homered to left field to give the Netting and Fence seniors their first lead at 4-3.

The home runs kept coming for Waverly in the bottom of the fourth when Levi Powell went to left field extending the lead to two. Another two runs came around in the fifth when Payton Engel scored on a passed ball and then Miller singled to center driving in Rine which put the Netting and Fence senior’s up 7-3.

Blair tried to make comeback with a double and an error that knocked in three runs and cut their deficit down to one. Three straight outs on a sac bunt, a fielder’s choice, and then a fly out to center ended the game and preserved the win for Waverly.

Coming up with three hits and three RBIs was Miller and Powell had two hits and two runs batted in. Pitching two innings, giving up three earned runs, with one strikeout was James Van Cleave, while Nate Leininger went four innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts, and Harris went one inning and gave up two earned runs.

That win moved the Netting and Fence seniors on to a matchup with Columbus Lakeview for the second time in the tournament on Wednesday. Similar to the first time they took on the Vikings; Waverly exposed the pitching for Lakeview and tagged them for 14 runs in an eight run victory.

The biggest inning of the game for the Netting and Fence seniors was the second inning where they were able to post 11 runs with the score tied at 1-1.

Jarrett Ballinger started the inning with a home run to right field. A double from Ethan Von Busch to left field drove in Landon Oelke and made it 3-1 in favor of Waverly.

An error on a hit from Harris on a groundball to first drove in Von Busch and then singles from Rine to right field and Miller to center platted three more and made it a 7-1 contest.

With two outs, Powell doubled to left field driving in two, and then singles from Von Busch, Engel, and Harris scored three runs and put the Netting and Fence senior in front 12-1.

A five run inning by Lakeview in the top of the third cut the Viking’s deficit down to six runs. That was as close as they would get with Waverly answering back with one in the bottom of the third and one in the fifth to end the contest in five innings.

Earning two hits and picking up three RBIs was Miller while Von Busch, Oelke, Powell, and Harris all had two runs batted in and at least one hit. Both Ballinger and Rine had one RBI and at least one hit.

In 2.1 innings pitched, Engel gave up four earned runs, and had four strikeouts. Pitching 0.2 innings and giving up no earned runs was Dalton Pfenning and Owen Carillo pitched two innings and gave up no earned runs.

The Netting and Fence seniors first loss of the tournament came on Monday when they lost by two runs to Hickman in a winners bracket game. It was tied at two apiece, until the bottom of the sixth when they scored two runs and picked up the win.

Both of Waverly’s runs in the contest came in the top of the fourth inning. With two runners on and two outs, Rine scored on a passed ball, and then Trey Jackson doubled to right field knocking in Fanning.

Pitching five innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out three batters in the loss was Nash Peterson and Van Cleave went one inning and gave up no earned runs.

The Netting and Fence seniors took on Hickman for the Class B State Title on August 3. They ended up falling to them for the second time in the tournament by a final of 6-5.