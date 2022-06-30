Senior Reds take home second place in home tourney

OMAHA- In what has been a tough season up to this point, the Wahoo State Bank senior Reds were able to build some momentum by getting second in the Sam Crawford Classic from June 24 through June 26. The Reds defeated Ralston 4-3 on Friday, Omaha North 10-2 on Saturday, and then fell 7-3 to Ashland in the title game on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 in the game against Ralston on Friday, Wahoo was able to answer back with one run apiece in the second and third innings. Avery Wieting scored the first run on a passed ball in the second and Peyton Nelson did the same thing in the third to tie the game.

The Reds grabbed their first lead of the game and the win in fifth with two runs.

Seth Williams was able to start the inning off with a double to center and then his courtesy runner Jordan Hiemstra got home on an error by the catcher. Later in the inning, Wieting scored for the second time in the game on a passed ball to put the Reds up by one.

Both Grant Ryan and Peyton Nelson had two hits in the win. Finishing with one hit apiece were Brandon Greenfield, Wieting, and Williams.

Pitching a complete game was Williams who gave up two earned runs and recorded seven strikeouts.

A strong first inning where Wahoo scored eight runs led to an eight run ruling of Omaha North on Saturday.

Walks played a major part in victory for the Reds, with the Vikings issuing five in a row to start the game. With the score tied at 2-2, Wieting hit into a fielder’s choice scoring one, and then Greenfield hit a line drive to left field knocking in two and making it a 5-2 game.

Another fielder’s choice, this time by Ryan, and then a single from Luke Leedom to center plated three more runs for Wahoo and made it a six run lead.

With the eight run rule looming large in the bottom of the fifth, the Reds were able to break through with two runs. The first one was walked in and then Ryan singled to center scoring Jesse Stebbing.

Driving in two runs apiece on one hit in the win were Ryan, Leedom, and Greenfield. Joseph Klein, Hiemstra, and Wieting all had one run batted in during the contest.

In the title game of the tournament, Wahoo ran up against excellent pitching when they took on Ashland. They were limited to just three runs on two hits in the game.

Joe Herrera knocked in the first run of the game for the Reds on a single to right field in the third and Jonas Schnakenberg stole home on a wild pitch in the fifth to tie the game.

Wahoo lost all their momentum in the top of the sixth when the Bluejays erupted for five runs to take a commanding 7-2 lead. The Reds got one back in the seventh on a single from Ryan, but it wasn’t enough to make up the difference.

Coming up with one hit and one RBI in the loss was Herrera and Ryan.

Stebbing pitched three innings, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout as the starter. In relief, Leedom pitched two innings and gave three earned runs, Hiemstra went 0.1 innings and gave up two earned runs, and Klein pitched 1.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

In Wahoo’s first win of the week, they were able to shut out Blair 3-0 in a home game on June 21.

Nelson pitched all seven innings and had seven strikeouts in the win. With the bats, Klein had one hit and two RBIs and Nelson had one hit and one run batted in.

In a third inning that ended up getting out of hand for the Reds, Omaha Roncalli was able to pull off a dominating 13-1 victory on June 20. There were a total of nine runs that were scored by the Crimson Pride, which was aided by six walks given out from Wahoo.

The only run for the Reds came in the top of the fifth with a 13-0 deficit. Luke Leedom was walked to start the inning and then Joseph Klein hit a sac fly to right field scoring him.

Finishing with the only RBI for Wahoo in the loss was Klein. Brandon Greenfield and Trent Barry each had one hit.

Pitching two innings and giving up seven earned runs was Seth Williams. In relief, Dawson Hiemstra pitched 1.2 innings, gave up five earned runs, and had three strikeouts, while Leedom went 0.1 innings on the mound and gave up no runs.

The Reds have been taking part in the Eastern Nebraska League Tournament this week. The title game of the tournament will be held at Mount Michael on June 30 at 8 p.m.