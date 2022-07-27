Sen. Deb Fischer tours Waverly

WAVERLY – On July 22, Waverly played host to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

Last Friday, when the Senate was not in session, Fischer took a short drive from her home in Lincoln to visit Waverly and several of the city’s economic drivers.

Fischer was led around town by City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, who said she hoped to show off growing businesses that got their starts in Waverly, as well as larger businesses that have big economic impacts on the city.

Fischer’s tour started at the Patina Joe boutique and coffee shop and included stops at the Tractor Supply Co. distribution center, the Smart Chicken facility and Empire Fence and Netting.

At Smart Chicken, Fischer was impressed by the technology used throughout the facility, which she said adds efficiency to the operation and provides a safer work environment for employees. She was also complimentary of Tractor Supply’s scale and commitment to Waverly. At Empire, Fischer commented on the business’s investment in Waverly and their “ambition” in plans to build a new campus north of town.

“They’re wonderful businesses to have here in Waverly,” she said. “There’s just a variety of businesses that are here in Waverly. It’s fun to see that in rural Nebraska.”

Those businesses are contributors to the rapid growth that Waverly has experienced over the past two decades, and Fischer said the city is lucky to be expanding. While traveling along 148th Street from Empire’s main offices to their production sites north of Waverly Road, Fischer noted the housing developments visible to the west.

“The building here is just amazing,” she said.

Many small towns she visits in Nebraska don’t have the same fortune, she said.

“(Waverly is) having a lot of growth, which is a good problem to have,” Fischer said. “So many smaller communities in Nebraska, they struggle, so it’s a good problem.”

Fischer noted some of the legislation she is focused on that could impact Waverly, like the next fiscal year’s National Defense Authorization Act, as well as the “farm bill,” which sets policy related to agriculture every five years. The current farm bill was enacted in 2018.

“That’s big and will impact the state of Nebraska and Waverly,” she said.

She also said a priority of hers is improving broadband access for rural areas in Nebraska and throughout the nation. Lancaster County is in the process of expanding its broadband conduit to communities outside of Lincoln using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

When asked about efforts to curb inflation, Fischer pointed to “out-of-control” government spending, such as the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed in March 2021. She said Congress needs to be more diligent when determining which items it can afford to include in its bills.

“We cannot continue to spend money like that. You have to pick priorities and have debate on where the funding needs to go,” she said. “You can’t just keep adding everybody’s pet project to important bills that should be passed on their own merit.”

In the past month, Fischer has made visits to other Nebraska cities like Seward and Columbus, and seeing Waverly was further evidence of the industry present throughout the state.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in Nebraska that a lot of people aren’t aware of,” she said. “And a lot of it is small towns.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.