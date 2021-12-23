Second quarter dooms Warriors against Norris

WAHOO- For the second time in two seasons, the Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo girls basketball team tried to play the role of spoiler against Class B No. 2 Norris. This year the Warriors were not able to pull out the same result, losing 42-39 on the back end of a second-quarter where they were outscored by eleven points.
“The turnovers hurt,” Wahoo head coach Sean Forbes said. “Norris is super long so give them credit for playing great defense. We also didn’t score and the other team made a bunch of their free throws.”
A layup by Kylee Kenning and a three by Wahoo helped them pounce on the Titans 5-0 early. It was then Norris would go on an 8-0 run, that was ended by a three from Karley Golladay.
In the corner, Sidney Smart was able to connect on a three to give the Warriors an 11-8 edge at the end of the first.
To begin the second, Sidney Leu had two threes that kept the Warriors up 18-14. After a basket underneath by Leu, the Titans ended the half on a 10-0 run and were up 28-20.
Instead of giving up, Wahoo fought back with layups by Leu and Golladay to start the third. The Warriors outscored Norris 13-9 in the quarter and trailed 37-33 going to the final frame.
During the fourth quarter, Iversen played a huge role with two crucial threes that brought Wahoo back within one. In the end, the Warriors could never get the crucial bucket they needed to tie and or take the lead, and the Titans hit their free throws down the stretch.
Despite losing, Forbes was very happy with the effort his team gave. They left everything out on the court against one of the top teams in Class B.
“Our girls played super hard and their effort gave us chances,” Forbes said. “If we just clean up some of the turnover stuff we will be fine. Their effort is going to keep us in every game and that excites me.”
Leading the charge for Wahoo with 16 points, two rebounds, and two steals was Leu. Iversen had eight points, four rebounds, and three steals, while Golladay scored six points, had six assists, and two steals, Smart and Taylor Luben both had three points, Kenning scored two, and Sarah Kolterman had one point.
After losing their first game of the season, Wahoo took out their frustration on Nebraska City on the road on Dec. 16. The Pioneers never really had a chance, losing by a final of 63-13.
With the score 7-5 early Luben made a three putting the Warriors up 10-5. Later on, Lue made a three as well extending the lead to 17-7 at the end of the first.