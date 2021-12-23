Second quarter dooms Warriors against Norris

WAHOO- For the second time in two seasons, the Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo girls basketball team tried to play the role of spoiler against Class B No. 2 Norris. This year the Warriors were not able to pull out the same result, losing 42-39 on the back end of a second-quarter where they were outscored by eleven points.

“The turnovers hurt,” Wahoo head coach Sean Forbes said. “Norris is super long so give them credit for playing great defense. We also didn’t score and the other team made a bunch of their free throws.”

A layup by Kylee Kenning and a three by Wahoo helped them pounce on the Titans 5-0 early. It was then Norris would go on an 8-0 run, that was ended by a three from Karley Golladay.

In the corner, Sidney Smart was able to connect on a three to give the Warriors an 11-8 edge at the end of the first.

To begin the second, Sidney Leu had two threes that kept the Warriors up 18-14. After a basket underneath by Leu, the Titans ended the half on a 10-0 run and were up 28-20.

Instead of giving up, Wahoo fought back with layups by Leu and Golladay to start the third. The Warriors outscored Norris 13-9 in the quarter and trailed 37-33 going to the final frame.