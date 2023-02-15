OMAHA – In a battle of rated teams in Class B, the No. 8 Waverly girls basketball team knocked off No. 9 Omaha Duchesne 39-35 on Feb. 7. Playing a big factor in the win was a 26-11 run the Vikings had in the second half.

Duchesne started the game with a 12-6 lead when Parker Christiansen hit a trey to pull Waverly within three. A late bucket by the Cardinals increased their lead to 14-9 at the end of the first.

The Vikings’ offense sputtered in the second quarter with only four points. On the other end, Duchesne scored 10 points, which put Waverly in a 24-13 hole heading into halftime.

Things changed in the third quarter with the Vikings putting up 11 points on offense. The defense for Waverly also came to play as they held the Cardinals to four points.

With one quarter left to play, Waverly was on the comeback trail as they cut their deficit to 28-24.

In the final frame, Peyton Tritz hit a triple to pull the Vikings within one. Later on, Annie Harms hit a pair of threes that tied the game up at 33 apiece.

To close out the contest, Waverly threw the last dagger with a 6-2 scoring run to pull out the four-point victory over a quality squad on the road.

During the game, both teams ended up with 26 rebounds. The Vikings also had six assists, six steals, one block and shot 83% from the free throw line.

Finishing with a game-high 20 points was Harms and Christiansen put up 11. Dropping in five points was Tritz and Anna Clarke had three.

Waverly picked up their second win of the week when they knocked off Hastings 41-31 on the road on Feb. 9.

Early on, the Vikings put up 14 points in the first quarter as they built a five-point lead. That was followed up by a 9-6 scoring run in the second that increased Waverly’s edge to 25-15 at the break.

The lead for the Vikings would remain at 10 points in the second half with nine points in the third and then seven points in the fourth.

On the glass, Waverly pulled down 27 rebounds and dished out 12 assists with 11 steals and eight blocks. From the field, the Vikings also shot 35%.

Christiansen had a solid game with 18 points and Harms scored seven. Ending up with six points was Radenslaben, Tritz had five, Lexi Adams put up three and Kara Kassebaum finished with two.

This week the Vikings close out the regular season at Class B No. 7 Beatrice at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16.