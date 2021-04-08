Season underway for Oak Creek 4-H shooting team

Overall, the Senior team of Teter, Bear, Bordovsky, Eckley and Moravec won High Overall with a 417/500. Moravec was runner-up female high overall with a 79/100 and Teter was Male High Overall with 91/100.

“I think we shot good for the weather conditions we were in and hopefully we can improve next week,” Teter said.

The Junior team came up short, but they are a young team and still figuring out their own mechanics behind the sport. Junior shooters competing this season Wyatt Suchy, Axel Eckley, Peyton Hurt, Faye Belew, Jaxon Carter, Crew Potter, Izayah Lavicky, Spencer Vandenberg and Vincent Vandenberg.

“It was great just to be back in Doniphan and competing,” Moore said.

Last year the high school shooters did not have a chance to compete to reclaim their state titles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think everyone on the team learned something that they can work on to build on this early success we had as a team,” added Moore.

The Oak Creek 4-H team had another competition on March 20 in Doniphan. There were a total of 14 teams, 370 shooters, 153 juniors (grades 5 to 8) and 216 seniors (grades 9 to 12). The wind was a contributing factor at this meet; the shooters were competing in gusts up to 40 mph.