Season underway for Oak Creek 4-H shooting team

DAVID CITY – The Oak Creek 4-H shooting team is composed of 19 members from eight different schools, under Head Coach John Moore and Assistant Coach Russ Tooker.
On March 6 the team had their qualification shoot to determine team placements for the first meet. On Saturday March 13 was the first Mid-Nebraska Trapshooting Conference shoot held in Doniphan, which had a total of 354 shooters, including 145 junior shooters, and 209 senior shooters. Even though the weather was less than ideal the 4-H club was excited to get their first shoot under their belts.
Senior Kolby Bear from Aquinas Catholic Schools shot a 50/50 at the 16-yard line earning him champion title for that event.
“For the inclement weather conditions, as a team I feel like we did fairly well, we struggled a tad in the beginning, but by the end of the shoot, we had a good understanding of how to overcome the weather,” said Bear.
Freshman, Brennan Teter from Wahoo Public shot a 43/50 from the 24-25-yard line on handicaps and was champion for his yardage. Sophomore Quinn Moravec from All Saints Home School shot a 43/50 making her the female champion in the handicap event.
Senior shooters competing this season include Teter, Baer, Jake Bordovsky, Aspen Eckly, Moravec, Kaleb Dietz, Stellan Wessling, Sydney Needham, Dalton Burt and Courtney Stava.
Overall, the Senior team of Teter, Bear, Bordovsky, Eckley and Moravec won High Overall with a 417/500. Moravec was runner-up female high overall with a 79/100 and Teter was Male High Overall with 91/100.
“I think we shot good for the weather conditions we were in and hopefully we can improve next week,” Teter said.
The Junior team came up short, but they are a young team and still figuring out their own mechanics behind the sport. Junior shooters competing this season Wyatt Suchy, Axel Eckley, Peyton Hurt, Faye Belew, Jaxon Carter, Crew Potter, Izayah Lavicky, Spencer Vandenberg and Vincent Vandenberg.
“It was great just to be back in Doniphan and competing,” Moore said.
Last year the high school shooters did not have a chance to compete to reclaim their state titles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think everyone on the team learned something that they can work on to build on this early success we had as a team,” added Moore.
The Oak Creek 4-H team had another competition on March 20 in Doniphan. There were a total of 14 teams, 370 shooters, 153 juniors (grades 5 to 8) and 216 seniors (grades 9 to 12). The wind was a contributing factor at this meet; the shooters were competing in gusts up to 40 mph.
Teter shot a perfect 50/50 in the 16-yard event and shot a 45/50 from the 25-yard line on handicaps. Teter was champion in the 16-yard event, champion from the 24-25-yard handicap event, and was High Overall Male Champion of the meet.
Stava, a senior from Seward Public School, shot a 42/50 and tied for Female Champion in the Handicap event and was Female Runner-Up with an 84/100.
“I feel pretty confident about next week’s competition. The team has been consistently improving and I think we can carry that on to next weekend,” Stava said.
Senior Team No. 1 shot a 409/500 and Senior Team No. 2 shot a 361/500. Senior Team No. 1 was one target behind 16 yard champion team, Grand Island Northwest.
The Junior team score was a 172/250. Although there were no awards for the junior team,
“Juniors are not all that far out of the mix in both team and individual scores. Our top Junior (Peyton Hurt, Wahoo Public) was only five targets back from the champion. Nothing we can’t overcome,” Moore said.
It was another windy weekend for the Oak Creek 4-H shooting team. The teams’ third competition in the Mid-Nebraska Trapshooting Conference on March 27 had more success. With a total of 375 shooters, 155 juniors and 220 seniors, the team did well.
Bordovsky, a junior from Wahoo Public Schools said, “It was windy, but our team pulled through and shot better than expectations.”
Oak Creek 4-H shooters Teter, Baer, Bordovsky, Stava and Kaleb Dietz (University of Nebraska – High School Program) were the Senior 16-yard Team Champion with a 223/250 and High overall Team Champion with a 405/500. Teter was third place, after a tiebreaker, in the handicap event with an 88/100. Baer was the High Overall Male Champion after the tiebreaker with an 89/100.