Season ends on a high note for Raymond Central

RAYMOND- In a season that has been defined by close losses for the Raymond Central Football Team, they left nothing to chance in their final regular season game at home against Falls City on Oct. 21. The Mustangs piled 450 yards of total offense and knocked off the Tigers 41-7.

“As a coach, you really want to see your team improve over the course of the season and we were substantially better the last week vs the first week,” Raymond Central Head Coach Tony Kobza said. “We had a few close games that didn't go our way, but our growth was evident. Finishing with a win the way we did on Friday is huge for our seniors to walk off their home field for the last time with a victory. It's also great for momentum and excitement heading into the offseason for the younger players.”

The scoring started in the game for Raymond Central with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Rylan Stover to Isaak Fredrickson. On the extra point, Stover put the ball straight through to increase the edge out to 7-0.

Getting the offense going on the ground for the Mustangs was Kyle Peterson who broke free for the second score of the game on a 53-yard run. After another extra point from Stover, Raymond Central was up by two possessions at 14-0.

For the second time in the quarter, Stover and Fredrickson were able to make a connection for a touchdown. This time it was on a 53-yard pass that put the Mustangs up 21-0.

To start the second quarter, Falls City cut into Raymond Central lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass. That was followed up by a 25-yard field goal from Stover that increased the Mustangs edge out to a 24-7 lead.

Raymond Central threw for their third score of the game when Stover completed an 18-yard pass to Reid Otto who found the end zone.

With a 24-point lead, the Mustangs weren’t done scoring in the first half. They got three more points on a 30-yard field goal from Stover that made it 34-7 at the break.

After a high scoring first half for Raymond Central, there was one touchdown put up by the Mustangs in the second half. It came in the third quarter on a seven-yard run from Peterson that increased Raymond Central’s advantage to 34 points.

Finishing with 224 passing yards and three touchdowns was Stover. He also ran the ball eight times for 40 yards.

Picking up 171 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs was Fredrickson and Otto had two grabs for 53 yards and one score. On the ground, Peterson compiled 155 yards on 19 touches and found the end zone twice.

Defensively, Mason Kreikemeier had five tackles and Caleb Redstrom had four. Getting three tackles and a sack was Jude Burton and Logan Jelinek ended up with two tackles and a sack.

The Mustangs end the season with a record of 4-5 overall and third in the C1-2 District behind Auburn and Lincoln Christian.