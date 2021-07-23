Season ends for Grays

OMAHA – The Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays started the Nebraska Reserve State Baseball Tournament with a 5-3 win over Omaha North on July 16 at Brown Park in Omaha.

Jesse Stebbing got the win for the Grays. He allowed two hits and three runs with four strikeouts in his five and two-thirds innings on the mound. Jonas Schakenberg came on in relief and pitched one inning.

Stebbing also led Wahoo at the plate, going two-for-three. He also had three stolen bases in the game. Schakenberg had a double.

Nolan Van Slyke had three stolen bases.

The season ended for Wahoo with a 4-6 loss to the ETC Knights Reserves on July 17 at Brown Park.

In the first inning, Stebbing got on base on a dropped third strike and advanced when Schakenberg reached first on an error by the ETC first baseman. Michael Bristol drove in Stebbing on a sacrifice fly. Van Slyke grounded out to the pitcher but Schakenberg advanced to third and scored on a passed ball while Gabe Harris was at bat. ETC tied things up in the bottom of the first inning and pulled away with three runs in the second.