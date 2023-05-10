LEXINGTON – A bid for a second straight trip to the state tournament came up short for the Waverly boys soccer team in the B-4 District final at Lexington on May 5. The Minutemen used two goals in both the first and second half to pull off a 4-1 victory.

Early in the contest, Lexington’s high powered offensive attack was on full display with two goals. The Vikings were able to cut the lead to one before the half with a rocket that found the back of the net off a corner kick from Charlie Johnson.

Right out of the gate in the second half, the Minutemen scored another goal to go up 3-1. That was followed up by a shot in the back of the net from Lexington with eight minutes in the contest that stretched their edge out to three goals.

Scoring two goals for the Minutemen was Alexander Perez-Tunay. Both Antonio Moro and Davis Garcia put one shot in the back of the net.

Finishing with the only goal for Waverly in the match was Johnson.

With the loss to Lexington, the Vikings finish the season with a 10-6 record overall. This is also Waverly’s sixth straight season that they have accumulated an above .500 record.