Scrapbook shows high school life 110 years ago 

Zimmerman, who is originally from Omaha, estimates that she has had the scrapbook for at least 20 years and suspects that she got it from her mother. Zimmerman said that at the time her mother would attend estate sales in the area and likely bought it in a large box with other paraphernalia in it.

She said she had stored the scrapbook with some of her grandmother’s belongings and had recently come across it again. Zimmerman said she decided that she was going to try and connect it with McCarthy’s relatives or someone that would appreciate it. She then called the school to see if they had any interest.

“It’s just too big of a treasure,” Zimmerman said.

Along with these photos are notes describing the different places the girls basketball team traveled during their season, images of the school buildings and pamphlets from various events McCarthy attended. There also was even a short poem from McCarthy’s valentine. The poem is signed “To my Valentine,” and reads:

“I send you this violet

In taken that I’m glad we’ve met.

I hope that we already yet

May once again together get.”