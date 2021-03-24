Scrapbook shows high school life 110 years ago 

WAHOO – As far as David Privett knew, Wahoo Public Schools has never won a girls basketball state tournament.
That is, until the Wahoo Public Schools district media director received a phone call in February from Karen (Volcek) Zimmerman of Longmont, Colo. informing him of Wahoo alum Rose McCarthy’s scrapbook she had found.
McCarthy graduated from Wahoo High School over 110 years ago in 1910. Amidst McCarthy’s notes about her time in high school and photos of her and her classmates and coach, was an image of the 1909-1910 girls basketball team which McCarthy catalogued throughout the book.
Underneath the black and white image inscribed with beautifully slanted cursive, it states “State champ. team for 1910-1909.”
As it turns out, Wahoo actually does have a girls state basketball championship under their belts despite other reports. Between Privett and the current administration, they don’t know much about the school district prior to 1946 because that’s as far back as the yearbooks go, Privett said.
Since the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) first recognized high school girls sports in the 1970s, Wahoo has had nine appearances at the state tournament, always leaving without the championship trophy.
In 2013 and 2019, the girls basketball team received third place in the Class C-1 tournament and in 2010 and 2011 were runner up, according to NSAA information.
Zimmerman, who is originally from Omaha, estimates that she has had the scrapbook for at least 20 years and suspects that she got it from her mother. Zimmerman said that at the time her mother would attend estate sales in the area and likely bought it in a large box with other paraphernalia in it.
She said she had stored the scrapbook with some of her grandmother’s belongings and had recently come across it again. Zimmerman said she decided that she was going to try and connect it with McCarthy’s relatives or someone that would appreciate it. She then called the school to see if they had any interest.
“It’s just too big of a treasure,” Zimmerman said.
Along with these photos are notes describing the different places the girls basketball team traveled during their season, images of the school buildings and pamphlets from various events McCarthy attended. There also was even a short poem from McCarthy’s valentine. The poem is signed “To my Valentine,” and reads:
“I send you this violet
In taken that I’m glad we’ve met.
I hope that we already yet
May once again together get.”
Before she packaged the scrapbook and sent it to Privett, she looked through the scrapbook reviewing McCarthy’s memories from her high school years and found photos of McCarthy and her friends along the North Platte River for Senior Sneak Day.
“It›s like kids never change,” Zimmerman said.
Since the school has received the scrapbook, they have been advertising through social media for help in finding McCarthy’s relatives. So far, Privett said they have yet to receive a response. If the school doesn’t find anything, Privett said it is likely that the scrapbook would be given to the Saunders County Historical Society and Museum.
Zimmerman felt the scrapbook is an important piece of history because McCarthy was a female basketball player during that time period and the pride she took in memorializing her high school experience.
“She was proud of her high school, her accomplishments and her community,” Zimmerman said. “You could just walk through the four years of high school almost.”