Scouts earn first win over East Butler

Leading the Tigers with 15 points on 4-11 shooting and 1-5 from three was Alex Pierce. Carson Borgman ended up scoring seven points, while Logan Buresh finished with five, Ryan Sullivan had three, and Cole Miller scored two points.

On Thursday, East Butler traveled to Lincoln to take on College View Academy. It was a close game in the first half, but a cold streak by the Tigers cost them the contest.

“We played really well in the first half and we were right in the game,” Jahde said. “In the second half, we scored on our first two possessions to take a one-point lead. After that, we missed our next 27 shots. The next shot we made was our last of the game. That is impossible to overcome. It’s tough because I really feel we played better than them.”

The first quarter was very well played between East Butler and the Eagles. Both teams went back and forth and ended up being tied at 9-9.

Increasing their point total to 11 points in the second were the Tigers. On the other side, College View Academy scored 14 points and were up 23-20 at the break.

Poor shooting in the second half cost the Tigers the game. They were outscored by the Eagles 24-11 in the third and fourth quarters.