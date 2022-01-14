Scouts earn first win over East Butler

DAVID CITY- This week the East Butler boys basketball team stumbled out to an 0-2 finish on the road at David City and College View Academy. The Tigers lost to the Scouts giving them their first win of the year 51-32 on Jan. 4 and then lost to the Eagles 47-31 on Jan. 6.
In the contest with David City, it was a tough shooting performance for East Butler. They were held below 25% from the field, which really hurt their chances of picking up the victory.
“It is just tough to win when you shoot 23% from the field and get out-rebounded 38-23,” East Butler head coach Greg Jahde said. “I like what we did defensively, but we just need to find a way to put the ball in the basket.”
It was back and forth between the Tigers and Scouts to start the game. After one-quarter of play, East Butler found themselves behind 12-11 to David City.
The second and third quarters are when things really went south for the Tigers. They were held to four points in the second and five in the third by the Scouts, while David City scored 17 and then 13 points to go up 42-20.
The offense picked up for East Butler in the fourth, as they outscored the Scouts 12-9. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to make up the difference.
Leading the Tigers with 15 points on 4-11 shooting and 1-5 from three was Alex Pierce. Carson Borgman ended up scoring seven points, while Logan Buresh finished with five, Ryan Sullivan had three, and Cole Miller scored two points.
On Thursday, East Butler traveled to Lincoln to take on College View Academy. It was a close game in the first half, but a cold streak by the Tigers cost them the contest.
“We played really well in the first half and we were right in the game,” Jahde said. “In the second half, we scored on our first two possessions to take a one-point lead. After that, we missed our next 27 shots. The next shot we made was our last of the game. That is impossible to overcome. It’s tough because I really feel we played better than them.”
The first quarter was very well played between East Butler and the Eagles. Both teams went back and forth and ended up being tied at 9-9.
Increasing their point total to 11 points in the second were the Tigers. On the other side, College View Academy scored 14 points and were up 23-20 at the break.
Poor shooting in the second half cost the Tigers the game. They were outscored by the Eagles 24-11 in the third and fourth quarters.
Pierce was East Butler’s only player in double figures with 17 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. Finishing with eight points and three steals was Sullivan, Borgman had four points and six assists, and Paseka dropped in two points.