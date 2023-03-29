WAVERLY – The rout was on for the Class B No. 5 Waverly boys soccer team when they took on Columbus Lakeview at home on March 25. Five different players scored in an 11-1 victory over Lakeview.

“We have tremendous respect for our opponents,” Waverly Head Coach Jorge Zuniga said. “We review film and stats from all our opponents. Columbus Lakeview was not the exception. We use the same formation used against Elkhorn North, but the strategy was different. Our goals were to create space and perform fast passing in the final third avoiding being fully dependent in straight-to-goal strategies. Our plan was well executed, and the boys maintained great discipline during the game.”

The Vikings opened the contest up with eight goals in the first half. This helped them grab an 8-1 lead over Lakeview heading into the break.

It was a lot of the same for Waverly in the second half as they scored three quick goals to extend their advantage out to 10 goals in the end.

Jonny Martin was on fire in the contest with five goals registered. Both putting two shots into the back of the net were Kemper Reed and Carson Brentlinger. Ian Morehead and Cody Johnson each finished with one.

Splitting time in the goal box were Morehead and Reece Bader. Morehead, who played 50 minutes as the goalie, had three saves.

On March 23, it was an early season showdown of rated teams in Class B when Waverly visited No. 7 Elkhorn North. In a low scoring battle, the Vikings went on to knock off the Wolves by a final of 1-0.

It was a huge win for Waverly after losing an unexpected game to Blair early in the week.

“Obviously, it was difficult to lose your first game of the season, but even harder as a first-time coach,” Zuniga said. “Fortunately, our Waverly boys are extremely resilient and were willing to receive constructive feedback. We were able to identify Elkhorn North’s style of play and their key players. We developed a strategy and the boys executed our plays beautifully.”

Both teams played terrific defense in the first half, with a lot of the game being played in the middle of the field. As a result, the game was tied at 0-0 heading into halftime.

Waverly finally broke the scoreless drought in the second half with a goal from Charlie Johnson. Assisting on the make was Martin.

For the rest of the contest, the Vikings relied on All-State goalie Morehead to get them to the finish line. He did the job, keeping Elkhorn North off the scoreboard and recording seven saves in a one-point victory.

Waverly’s defense did a terrific job in the win as well, allowing the Wolves to only have two shots on goal. In contrast, the Vikings’ offense finished with four shots on goal.

Waverly opened up the season on March 21 at Blair. The match didn’t go the way the Vikings wanted it to as they fell 2-0 to the Bears.

There were plenty of opportunities to score for Waverly in the game with 10 shots on goal. The Vikings just failed to score on Blair goalie Peter Clarke, who finished with eight saves for the Bears.

After a scoreless first half, the Bears put up two goals in the second half. They came from Quinn Baedke and Sergio Vinagre Dominguez.

Registering 70 minutes at goalie with eight saves and one goal given up was Morehead. Bader played the final 10 minutes with two saves and one goal given up.

This week Waverly was at Beatrice on March 27. They take on Lincoln Northwest at home at 7 p.m. on March 30.