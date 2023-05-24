OMAHA – Behind 15 points from Connor Schutt in the jumps, the Bishop Neumann boys track team earned 14th place at the Class C State Track and Field Championships on May 19 and 20 at Omaha Burke. Winning the meet was Chase County with 66 points and Battle Creek finished second with 52 points.

“At first glance, knowing that we didn’t score any points outside of the jumps, it would be easy to say that our other performances were a disappointment,” Bishop Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “That’s not the case, however, as Trenton Moudry came out of the first flight (the lowest throws) to make finals in the discus. That’s quite an accomplishment even though he didn’t medal.”

The only points for the Cavaliers came on the first day from Schutt, who got second in the high jump and the triple jump. Schutt ended up clearing 6-04 in the high jump and finished with a mark of 44-11 in the triple jump.

Having been at state before, Schutt knew how to handle himself and was aware that the competition would be tough. He did a great job of battling the atmosphere to get two solid places.

“You know the first day coming out, I didn’t know what to expect,” Schutt said. “I’ve been out here before so I knew what the atmosphere was like and everyone was really good just like I thought. I came out with the mentality to just do my best.”

Schutt also competed in the long jump on Saturday and just missed out on the finals by finishin in ninth place with a mark of 20-01.25. Cade Hosier of Elmwood-Murdock won both the long and triple jumps.

In the discus, Trent Moudry came out of the first flight to take ninth place with a toss of 150-08. The junior also got 17th place in the shot put with a mark of 47-07.25.

On the track Friday, Henry Stuhr finished in 17th place in the prelims of the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 16.30. Beau Fujan, who was dealing with an injury, got 22nd place and clocked a 19.51.

Finishing in ninth place in the 300 hurdles by .14 seconds was Calvin Sassaman,who posted a time of 40.91. Back in 17th place was Stuhr with a time of 43.47.

On top of competing in the 300 meter hurdles, Calvin Sassaman ran in the 400 meter dash. The senior placed 23rd out of 24 runners and clocked a time of 54.71.

The Cavaliers competed in the final event on the track on Saturday the-4x400 meter relay. Kannon Cada, Stuhr, William Sassaman and Calvin Sassaman got to the line in 12th place with a time of 3:33.58.

Heading into next year, Neumann looks to build off the experience of this year’s state track meet. Five out of the six qualifiers for the Cavaliers this year should be back next season.