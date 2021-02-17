School board reviews district objectives for equality, inclusivity

RAYMOND – A group of Raymond Central High School students approached the Raymond Central Board of Education during its meeting on Feb. 10 with a thorough review of six objectives related to equality and inclusivity within the walls of the district.
This presentation is a part of the Commitment to Action and Change Resolution the school board passed in light of the racial injustices highlighted through protests in 2020.
“The Dream Team,” as Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel describes them, created several bullet points under each objective to expand what the objectives mean and what they would look like when practiced at school.
These goals include working toward a safe and nurturing environment, promoting equity and equal opportunity for all, calling out racism and privilege, increasing knowledge on social justice, supporting diversity and inclusion and supporting culturally responsive training as needed, according to the school board agenda.
After attending a leadership summit in October, the team also decided on one phrase which encompasses all six of the objectives, Joel said. The equity vision statement says: “At Raymond Central Public Schools, we will strive to model equity opportunities for all.”
Now that the team has expanded what each goal means, Joel explained to the board what the future of this activity is.
“The next task will be to design a way to make all of these more than just words on paper and what it will truly look like and sound like for us as a district,” Joel said.
The school board did not have many questions for the students, but Board Member Brad Breitkreutz shared his enthusiasm for the project.
“It’s something to be proud of,” Breitkreutz said. “You guys did an awesome job.”
In other business, Joel announced that staff members have begun to receive vaccinations. So far a total of 20 staff members have received the vaccine as of Feb. 10 and he expects to learn more information about who will get the vaccine next.
The board also celebrated National School Board Appreciation Week during the first week of February. At the board meeting, the school board members were presented with long-sleeved, grey Raymond Central t-shirts.
“It’s just like Christmas when you get clothes,” Joel said. “You have to wear it over your current clothes.”