School board reviews district objectives for equality, inclusivity

Now that the team has expanded what each goal means, Joel explained to the board what the future of this activity is.

“The next task will be to design a way to make all of these more than just words on paper and what it will truly look like and sound like for us as a district,” Joel said.

The school board did not have many questions for the students, but Board Member Brad Breitkreutz shared his enthusiasm for the project.

“It’s something to be proud of,” Breitkreutz said. “You guys did an awesome job.”

In other business, Joel announced that staff members have begun to receive vaccinations. So far a total of 20 staff members have received the vaccine as of Feb. 10 and he expects to learn more information about who will get the vaccine next.

The board also celebrated National School Board Appreciation Week during the first week of February. At the board meeting, the school board members were presented with long-sleeved, grey Raymond Central t-shirts.