School board meeting goes live

This is the first time the tax request has increased more than a few thousand dollars per year in recent history. Lavaley said over the previous four years, the amount has gone up only $5,000.

“We stayed relatively flat in that total tax asking,” Lavaley told the board.

However, after adding staff and seeing an increase in enrollment over the past few years, it was necessary to increase the budget.

“That jump occurred this year,” he said.

The levy for the special building fund remained the same at $0.139986 per $100 of valuation. If nothing is expended throughout 2021-22, the district will have $9.58 million in the special building fund at the end of the budget year. This figure is a combination of the money being levied into the fund and interest that has accrued, Lavaley said.

The district paid off a bond fund last December, but there is a small amount – $34,197 – left in the account, Lavaley explained. That is the carry-over balance that will be transferred to the general fund at some point in time, he added.

In general, the budget reflects the district and school board’s efforts to provide an outstanding education to its students while holding the line on taxes as much as possible.