School board meeting goes live

WAHOO – For the first time, the public was able to watch the District 139 Board of Education discuss the budget and tax request while the meeting was livestreamed Monday night.
The special meeting, which lasted less than 30 minutes, focused on the 2021-22 budget and tax request.
Board President Rob Brigham said the meeting was being livestreamed on the school’s Striv.tv channel in response to a request made at the previous meeting.
The board approved the 2021-22 budget and the tax request after holding public hearings for both on Monday night.
The total operating budget for the district is 1.38% higher than last year, according to Superintendent Brandon Lavaley. However, the overall levy remained relatively the same.
The 2021-22 overall levy is $1.057281 per $100 of valuation. That is one-tenth of one percent lower than the previous budget year, which was $1.058523.
Property valuation for the school district rose 3.4%, from $1,062,943,058 in 2020-21 to $1,099,196,180 in the current budget.
The amount of money District 139 is requesting from taxpayers for the general fund, special building fund and Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund is $11,251,496, which is up 4.48% from 2020-21.
This is the first time the tax request has increased more than a few thousand dollars per year in recent history. Lavaley said over the previous four years, the amount has gone up only $5,000.
“We stayed relatively flat in that total tax asking,” Lavaley told the board.
However, after adding staff and seeing an increase in enrollment over the past few years, it was necessary to increase the budget.
“That jump occurred this year,” he said.
The levy for the special building fund remained the same at $0.139986 per $100 of valuation. If nothing is expended throughout 2021-22, the district will have $9.58 million in the special building fund at the end of the budget year. This figure is a combination of the money being levied into the fund and interest that has accrued, Lavaley said.
The district paid off a bond fund last December, but there is a small amount – $34,197 – left in the account, Lavaley explained. That is the carry-over balance that will be transferred to the general fund at some point in time, he added.
In general, the budget reflects the district and school board’s efforts to provide an outstanding education to its students while holding the line on taxes as much as possible.
“We tried to be responsible to our district patrons and manage the levy to keep it as reasonable as possible while still operating the district,” said Lavaley.
