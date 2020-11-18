School board hears COVID-19 numbers

WAHOO – Members of the Wahoo School Board met with administrators on Monday night and COVID-19 and renovation of the HVAC system were the two top discussion items.
High School Principal Vernon Golladay addressed the board about the high school’s protocol for keeping COVID-19 numbers in check. Twenty students are currently quarantined at the high school out of the 340 that make up grades nine-through-12. Not all 20 have tested positive according to Golladay, but have been exposed to someone who has, and contact tracing has forced them to quarantine.
Six members of the staff are also currently quarantining, according to Superintendent Brandon Lavaley.
“Again not all six have tested positive, but believe that they have come in contact with someone who is positive and are self-isolating,” said Lavaley.
Golladay talked about the hard work put in by the staff and students and praised everyone’s effort to make sure that students are able to stay in school.
“A lot of good things are happening. Everyone is wearing masks. The kids are tired of it, we are tired of it, but everyone understands that if we want to stay in school it is what has to be done,” said Golladay.
Lavaley said that the majority of the exposures which have led to quarantine have happened outside of the school and that ‘school spread’ is extremely limited due to the protocols that are in place.
Winter practice started on Monday for basketball and wrestling and Activities Director Robert Barry said that new guidelines will be in place for the first home basketball game on Dec. 4. The high school gymnasium will be limited to 25 percent capacity and fan access to home contests will be extremely limited.
All of the Jamboree exhibition contests have been cancelled.
Eric Sherman with Specialized Engineering Solutions, returned to address the board about a project that would overhaul the existing HVAC system at the high school and make improvements to the existing heating and cooling system at the Elementary School
Each board member was presented with a packet which highlighted the ‘pros’ and ‘cons’ of installing a new system and highlighted the energy savings brought about by installing a new heat pump system.
Sherman told the board that the new system could save the district between $60,000 and $80,000 per year in energy costs.
A complete renovation could cost the school $5.5 million. Sherman told the board that the project would have to get bid out by February in order for work to begin in May after the students leave for summer break. The board gave approval to Lavaley to negotiate an agreement with Sherman and SES for study and design services. Lavaley is expected to bring the negotiated agreement to the December board meeting. The board could then vote to approve the project at that time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!