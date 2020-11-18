School board hears COVID-19 numbers

WAHOO – Members of the Wahoo School Board met with administrators on Monday night and COVID-19 and renovation of the HVAC system were the two top discussion items.

High School Principal Vernon Golladay addressed the board about the high school’s protocol for keeping COVID-19 numbers in check. Twenty students are currently quarantined at the high school out of the 340 that make up grades nine-through-12. Not all 20 have tested positive according to Golladay, but have been exposed to someone who has, and contact tracing has forced them to quarantine.

Six members of the staff are also currently quarantining, according to Superintendent Brandon Lavaley.

“Again not all six have tested positive, but believe that they have come in contact with someone who is positive and are self-isolating,” said Lavaley.

Golladay talked about the hard work put in by the staff and students and praised everyone’s effort to make sure that students are able to stay in school.

“A lot of good things are happening. Everyone is wearing masks. The kids are tired of it, we are tired of it, but everyone understands that if we want to stay in school it is what has to be done,” said Golladay.