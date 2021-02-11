School board denies bus driver gripe

“We try to be competitive with those schools,” Worrell said. “We can’t be competitive with LPS.”

Waverly starting wage is $18 an hour for new bus drivers with no prior experience. Wage can increase as time goes on. Haas said he can live with whatever the board decides, but that the current pay is not enough.

“I’d like to stay here,” Haas said. “But the math doesn’t work for me to keep doing this.”

After both sides spoke, the board discussed the topic further in order to get to a decision.

“I’m just shocked we hired anybody without giving them a salary,” Board Member Scott Claycomb said.

The school board denied Haas’s grievance on the grounds that this is a wage negotiation that needs to happen between the school board and the Waverly Transportation Association. All members voted yes, but Claycomb.

In other action, the school board voted on and approved the purchase of 395 laptops for Waverly schools for $161,385 and 65-passenger bus for $87,500.