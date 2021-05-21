School board approves day of paid time off for staff

RAYMOND – Raymond Central Schools Board of Education approved a paid day off for district staff during the board’s meeting on May 12 in response to a request made by Raymond Central Education Association (RCEA) President Carolyn Enevoldsen on April 14.

Enevoldsen asked the board to consider recognizing teachers by forgiving one to two of contract days that need to be made up due to the five snow days in light of the unexpected progress in student learning shown in the MAP Growth results from fall 2020 to spring 2021.

“It will be highly evident that our teachers have done a stellar job in making sure our students have bridged the achievement gap we were anticipating due to COVID,” said Enevoldsen.

The school board tabled the agenda item until May 12 in order to set a schedule for the five days after students get out on May 14, they won’t be able to approve any forgiveness.

“I would agree with everything that has been said today,” Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel said on April 14. “I think our teachers have worked extremely hard in an unprecedented year and if we can make it work with the work that we know that we have started to schedule, I think everybody wants this school year to be over.”