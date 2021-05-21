School board approves day of paid time off for staff

RAYMOND – Raymond Central Schools Board of Education approved a paid day off for district staff during the board’s meeting on May 12 in response to a request made by Raymond Central Education Association (RCEA) President Carolyn Enevoldsen on April 14.
Enevoldsen asked the board to consider recognizing teachers by forgiving one to two of contract days that need to be made up due to the five snow days in light of the unexpected progress in student learning shown in the MAP Growth results from fall 2020 to spring 2021.
“It will be highly evident that our teachers have done a stellar job in making sure our students have bridged the achievement gap we were anticipating due to COVID,” said Enevoldsen.
The school board tabled the agenda item until May 12 in order to set a schedule for the five days after students get out on May 14, they won’t be able to approve any forgiveness.
“I would agree with everything that has been said today,” Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel said on April 14. “I think our teachers have worked extremely hard in an unprecedented year and if we can make it work with the work that we know that we have started to schedule, I think everybody wants this school year to be over.”
During the May 14 meeting, Joel said hourly employees will have a paid day off on May 20 and on May 21, salaried employees will have their paid day off.
“This is a small token of our appreciation,” School Board President Dr. Harriet Gould said.
The school board also honored Valparaiso Elementary School special education teacher Lori Maxwell for her 30 years of service to the district. Maxwell began with the district in 1991 and is retiring this year. Gould presented her with a plaque for her time in Valparaiso.
Gould described Maxwell as “one of the best hires that I had the opportunity to make.”
“Obviously your career and tenure here has exceeded the expectations that I had as a young teacher when you came on board,” Gould said. “You have been an amazing staff member. The knowledge and work you have given to the students is unbelievable, outstanding.”
Maxwell thanked the board.
“I have loved to be a part of the Mustangs and our whole journey. Lots of changes through these (years) but it’s been a great time,” Maxwell said. “Thank you.”
In other business, the board approved resignations from Raymond Central Junior/Senior High School cook Haley Akers, preschool bus driver Kristy Sears and Raymond Central Junior/Senior High School English teacher Madeline Shomos. Janet Dannelly also provided her resignation from the High Ability Learning position.