School board approves bid for roof project, welcomes Lange

“Thank you very much,” Gould said. “I appreciate your confidence and will hopefully serve effectively for this school district for another year.”

In other action, the board approved a March 31 extension to the Family First Coronavirus Response Action which will allow teachers to continue to use the funds for COVID-19 related sick leave. Joel said that if a teacher has already used up these days then they will have to resort to sick days or administrative leave.

Joel gave an update to the board in regards to teachers receiving vaccines. As of now, Joel said that it is a “waiting game.” He said that both health departments, Three Rivers and Lincoln-Lancaster County, don’t know how many incoming vaccines they will receive until a week to a couple of days in advance.

Educators fall within Phase 1B, which includes those 75 years of age, grocery store employees, first responders and funeral home operators, amongst other groups, according to the chart from Three Rivers Health Department. This timeline also indicates Phase 1B will get their vaccines between January and mid-March.