School board approves bid for roof project, welcomes Lange

RAYMOND – Raymond Central Junior/Senior High School will experience some re-roofing this coming summer.
During the Raymond Central School District Board of Education meeting on Jan. 13, the board approved a bid from Weathercraft Roofing for $187,398. The bid was the least costly bid out of four contractors.
RC Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel said Weathercreaft Roofing will be replacing the flat roof sections on the building over the Mustang room, the old cafeteria (now the special education area) and over the senior wing of the school.
Joel also mentioned that this company did similar work on the Valparaiso Elementary School building as well. He said that this is the last roofing project until they re-roof the old gym.
The project will start sometime in June and end before the 2021-2022 school year starts in August.
It was also the board’s reorganization meeting where board member Harriet Gould swore in new board member Bill Lange who will take Scott Black’s former position. The board appointed Gould to continue as president, Brad Breitkreutz as vice president, Lori Springer as secretary and Matt Blanchard as treasurer.
“Thank you very much,” Gould said. “I appreciate your confidence and will hopefully serve effectively for this school district for another year.”
In other action, the board approved a March 31 extension to the Family First Coronavirus Response Action which will allow teachers to continue to use the funds for COVID-19 related sick leave. Joel said that if a teacher has already used up these days then they will have to resort to sick days or administrative leave.
Joel gave an update to the board in regards to teachers receiving vaccines. As of now, Joel said that it is a “waiting game.” He said that both health departments, Three Rivers and Lincoln-Lancaster County, don’t know how many incoming vaccines they will receive until a week to a couple of days in advance.
Educators fall within Phase 1B, which includes those 75 years of age, grocery store employees, first responders and funeral home operators, amongst other groups, according to the chart from Three Rivers Health Department. This timeline also indicates Phase 1B will get their vaccines between January and mid-March.
During the meeting on Dec. 16, Joel said he expected educators to receive the vaccine at the end of January or early February.