School board approves amendment to 2020-2021 budget

“We didn’t know we were even going to do the stadium project this year and so we had to go back and we had to amend that part of the budget,” Worrell said.

In other action, the board approved the addition of boys and girls bowling to the other NSAA-sanctioned extracurricular activities the high school offers along with a $63,067.50 proposal for a landscaping project at Hamlow Elementary School and an extension to an emergency resolution.

The unanimous motion extended a resolution developed in April 2020 which provided the superintendent authority to make decisions related to the pandemic without having a formal board meeting. Worrell said at the advice of the district’s attorney, it made sense to extend the resolution to the 2021-2022 school year.

“This allows us to do that in a way where I can make a decision for our district and we can move forward, probably quicker than we would if we had to wait for the next board meeting, or if we had to set up a special board meeting,” Worrell said.

The school board will next meet on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.