Scheuler ready to take helm of hometown Waverly squad

WAVERLY- After possibly the greatest season in Waverly boys soccer history, Michael Ziola decided to step down from his position as the Vikings Head Coach to take on a new challenge in his hometown of Columbus. It didn’t take long for Waverly to find their own hometown man in Alex Scheuler to take over the Vikings boys soccer program.

Scheuler is a former graduate of Waverly and was an assistant coach for the Vikings boys soccer team for several years when he started his coaching career. Since then, Scheuler has become the Head Coach of the Southeast Community College boys soccer team and is the Assistant Director of Coaches and Outreach Coordinator for Sporting Nebraska.

When asked what excited him about this job, Scheuler said the facilities in Waverly are top notch. The winning culture the school is creating in all sports is another plus.

“I think the Waverly soccer program and the athletic department are in a good place for a couple of reasons,” Scheuler said. “Obviously several sports at Waverly have had successful season’s making state tournaments which is always exciting. The facilities at Waverly for a Class B school are top notch. Having a turf playing field and then two grass practice fields are massive.”

Through his work with Sporting Nebraska Scheuler has had the opportunity to get to know some of the current players on the Waverly team. He believes having those connections with some of the current players will help make the transition of coaches easier.

“The connections I have out there will be helpful as well,” Scheuler said. “I know several of the players off this year’s team who made the semifinals who I coached previously at the club level. We also have the Waverly Soccer Academy held by Sporting Nebraska that I am and have been heavily involved in.”

Scheuler is also excited to take on the challenge of being a High School Head Coach for the first time in his career. He knows it will be a little different than being the Head Coach of a college program, but he is excited for the challenge.

“I think dealing with kids older than high school on the college level at SCC, you kinda get a unique perspective,” Scheuler said. “I am excited for the challenge because I do think it will be kinda different on how you interact with the players and things like that. There will definitely be more parent interactions at the high school level than what I see at the college level. It’s a unique challenge, but I think having some of that background knowledge should help.”

With Waverly coming off a year where they only lost three games and with many key pieces coming back, Scheuler stated he isn’t planning to completely change the game plan of the Vikings. His hope is to build off the solid foundation that Ziola and his staff created for him as the next Head Coach.

“I’ve told everybody I am not going to reinvent the wheel,” Scheuler said. “I like to think I know what I am doing as a coach, but I am not going to walk on water and things like that. There will be some changes just to improve upon what Coach Ziola and the current staff have laid, which I think is massive. The future is bright for the program and in a great spot. Coach Ziola did something my parents always told me and that is to leave something nicer than you found it. I’m excited for him in his next challenge because I know going back to his hometown is cool for him like it is for me.”