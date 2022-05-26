Schere has state meet to remember as Vikings finish Runner-Up

OMAHA- Winning one gold medal is hard enough to accomplish let alone winning three gold medals. This is exactly what Grant Schere of Waverly accomplished at the Class B State Track Meet on May 18 and 19 and Omaha Burke High School. His performance on top of countless others by the Vikings helped them secure second place for the second year in a row in Class B with 52 points.

“It’s a good example of overcoming adversity,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We’ve had a lot of little injuries here, there, and everywhere. A lot of people would have quit, but they finished really strong. I think our 4x400 showed their no quit attitude. We had a big error that Cole feels terrible about, but they came back and got us in a position to get Runner-Up.”

The first gold medal of the meet for Schere came in the 4x100 meter relay where he was the anchor. He helped the team of Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, and Eddie Johnson break the tape in a time of 42.84.

“Our Waverly 4x400 team is great and has been undefeated this year and everybody always talks about them,” Schere said. “It’s nice to talk about them, but it kind of made us mad nobody was talking about the 4x100. We came out here today and we knew it was two of our member’s last day running. We knew being in lane five we just had to beat who was ever in lane four and we would be good.”

His first individual gold came in the 100 meter dash, where he admittedly didn’t run well by posting the fifth fastest time. Despite coming out of lane two in the finals, Schere was able to take the gold by running a 10.77.

“To start off, last year I was hurt and wasn’t able to run at all,” Schere said. Just being here was a blessing and I definitely showed growth. In the prelims, I was in lane four and I had a terrible start. I worked on it and knew what I had to do coming into the finals today. Coming out of lane two, which is a lane I am not used to coming out of, I knew I had something to prove. It’s an amazing feeling and it’s just been an amazing season.”

If two golds weren’t enough, Schere made it three in a battle in the 200 meter dash. He knocked off Adam Van Cleave of Columbus Lakeview by 0.8 seconds by posting a time of 22.02.

Getting third place in the 4x400 meter relay were Braxton Smith, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray, and AJ Heffelfinger. Despite struggles to start the third leg of the relay the Vikings bounced back to win their heat and run a 3:26.67.

The 4x800 meter relay group of Murray, Daniel Kasparek, Keaton Bowker, and Billy Connot also found the medal stand. They took fifth place by running an 8:09.24.

Medaling alongside Schere in the 100 meter dash was Johnson. He came in eighth place by posting a time of 11.30.

Coming in fourth place in the 800 meter run for the Vikings was Murray who ran a 1:58.80. Getting 15th place was the freshman Bowker who clocked a 2:03.46.

In the 400 meter dash, Heffelfinger raced to a fifth place finish running a 50.46. Coming in ninth place was Leuenberger who posted a 50.83 and Smith got 20th in a time of 52.64.

Earning the only medal in the field for the Waverly boys was Trevor Brown in the shot put. He got seventh place with a toss of 51-07.

Getting ninth place in the high jump competition was Cohen Burhoop who cleared 6-02. Taking 17th place and getting over 5-10 was Landon Scott.

Scott also competed in the pole vault where he came in 11th place with a height of 13-00. Seven athletes went out at this height, but due to fewer prior misses, Hayden Horgaard of McCook and Jax Jacobsen of West Point-Beemer earned eighth place.

Capping off his first state meet with a 17th place finish in the triple jump was Zac Hartman. He ended up with a mark of 41-00.50.

The final two competitors for the Vikings were Harms in the 300 meter hurdles and Garrett Jenkins in the 200 meter dash. Harms got 18th running a 42.82 and Jenkins took 23rd clocking a 23.65.

Edging out the Vikings by 14 points for the title were the Sidney Red Raiders with 66 points, while Norris was just two points behind Waverly with 50 points.