Scheef, Warriors earn emotional win against LVSS

WAHOO – The fourth-ranked Wahoo boys basketball team played on back-to-back nights last week starting with a heart-stopping 66-58 overtime victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on the road on Dec. 8.

The game didn’t get off to a great start for the visiting Warriors and they trailed 23-20 after 16 minutes.

The Warriors forged ahead in the third quarter on the strength of key 3-pointers from senior Trevor Kasischke and sophomore Owen Hancock.

Wahoo scored 23 points in

the third quarter and led 43-41 going into the final eight minutes.

A 3-pointer from talented freshman Marcus Glock allowed Wahoo to take a 49-44 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Glock had his best game in a Wahoo uniform, finishing with a team-high 18 points 5-of-10 shooting from the field. He also finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul stripe.

The Raiders rallied and led 52-49 with 1:30 left in the game. Hancock nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game on Wahoo’s next possession.

LVSS held for the last shot and got two shots, but both missed the mark sending the game into overtime.

A jumper by Glock gave the Warriors the lead in OT and they never trailed again.