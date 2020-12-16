Scheef, Warriors earn emotional win against LVSS

WAHOO – The fourth-ranked Wahoo boys basketball team played on back-to-back nights last week starting with a heart-stopping 66-58 overtime victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on the road on Dec. 8.
The game didn’t get off to a great start for the visiting Warriors and they trailed 23-20 after 16 minutes.
The Warriors forged ahead in the third quarter on the strength of key 3-pointers from senior Trevor Kasischke and sophomore Owen Hancock.
Wahoo scored 23 points in
the third quarter and led 43-41 going into the final eight minutes.
A 3-pointer from talented freshman Marcus Glock allowed Wahoo to take a 49-44 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Glock had his best game in a Wahoo uniform, finishing with a team-high 18 points 5-of-10 shooting from the field. He also finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul stripe.
The Raiders rallied and led 52-49 with 1:30 left in the game. Hancock nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game on Wahoo’s next possession.
LVSS held for the last shot and got two shots, but both missed the mark sending the game into overtime.
A jumper by Glock gave the Warriors the lead in OT and they never trailed again.
“This was a really nice win for us. The game was on the line down the stretch and we found a way to get the job done. At week ago at Bennington, that was not the case, so it was really good to see us find a way. We had a number of different guys make big plays for us at the end of the fourth and in overtime,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
Hancock added 17 points on 3-of-6 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
Trevor Kasischke added 16 points and five rebounds.
Junior Myles Simon came off the bench to fill up the stat sheet with seven points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Senior Triston Keeney added six points, led the team with five steals and dished out four assists.
The win was the 489th of Scheef’s career, but it was definitely one he will never forget.
His son Jake was on the other side of the floor coaching the Raiders. He is in his first year coaching LVSS, taking over for Wahoo graduate Sean Forbes left to become an assistant for the Wahoo girls basketball team.
“It was a very cool night for me personally, getting to coach against my son, Jake. That was a great experience.” said Wahoo’s longtime Coach.
The Warriors did not have much time to savor the win as they were back in action on road Friday night in Wayne to take on the Blue Devils.
Wahoo controlled the game from the opening tip and were up 37-12 at the half.
“I thought we played a really nice first half. We came out with good energy. Our defense forced a lot of turnovers and made them uncomfortable, and we were able to get a number of easy baskets on the break, said Coach Kevin Scheef.
Trevor Kasischke led four Warriors in double-figures with a season-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He also added six rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Hancock added 17 points on 3-of-6 shooting from behind the 3-point line and added five rebounds.
Myles Simon made all seven of his shots while adding 14 points.
Glock scored 13 points against the Devils.
Wahoo shot 49 percent from the field and forced 32 Devil turnovers.
Wahoo was outrebounded 27-21.
