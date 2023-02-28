Editor's Note: This story originally published in the Feb. 2 edition of The Waverly News.

WAVERLY — Around this time of year, Shayna Murrell’s calendar starts the monthslong process of filling up. Through no fault of her own, it won’t be filled until April.

The Waverly Parks and Recreation Director oversees the use of nine city-owned baseball and softball fields throughout the spring and summer months. And that means distributing practice and game times among the dozens of teams that vie for reservations at the city’s ballfields.

In 2022, 38 teams contacted Murrell to schedule practices and games in Waverly. And this year, the city is down one field, as Wayne Park Field #3 is torn up while construction of the Waverly Aquatic Center continues.

“That just isn’t enough space for all these teams and their field requests,” Murrell said. “With the new aquatic center going in and the removal of Wayne Field #3, it is almost impossible for everyone to get equal practice time.”

The challenge is made more difficult by certain leagues not submitting their calendars and practice requests until later in the spring. The teams that play in Waverly’s recreational league don’t come together until after the sign-up period ends in mid-February, and schedules for youth baseball — which competes in the Cass County Little League Baseball league — don’t appear on Murrell’s desk until mid-April.

Before rec league schedules take shape, Waverly’s travel team organizations have already submitted game and practice schedules. Waverly Riptide baseball, for example, has its schedules prepared in early December and submits them to Murrell in January.

“So now, all of a sudden, you can start seeing this surge of field requests from Riptide,” said Riptide Board President Jason Benes. “And then Shayna sees it from Waverly Heat and the Nebraska Wave. And she’s also stuck because Cass County rec baseball is trying to navigate games, and that doesn’t happen until April.”

Murrell said when she took over as the Parks and Recreation director in 2021, there was no system in place that dictated which teams got first choice over the city’s fields.

“I went to my board and said, ‘Okay, we need to figure out a way to sift through these and figure out what our most important goal is for these fields,” she said.

They determined that Parks- and Recreation-affiliated teams — including youth and adult leagues — would receive top priority. Teams associated with Waverly School District 145 would get the next say, followed by other youth organizations and adult leagues.

Murrell put another consideration into the list of field rental policies — teams need to be composed of at least 50% Waverly residents, or else they’ll be charged a rental fee.

Benes said sometimes Riptide teams are filled out with players who don’t live in Waverly. But usually the teams aren’t made up of anything less than 50% Waverly kids. Murrell said the fee was put in place to discourage Lincoln teams from trying to schedule practices and games in Waverly. Lincoln has a ballfield shortage of its own, Benes said.

Before the start of a season, Lincoln’s baseball and softball organizations participate in a “field draft,” Benes said, where the teams join a conference call and pick their fields.

“We’re thankful to be in Waverly,” Benes said. “As an organization, we tell our coaches to embrace it, because I think it’s a lot more painful for coaches in Lincoln.”

Still, Murrell said Waverly’s fields are “busting at the seams.” Losing Wayne Field #3 doesn’t help, but even if that field were usable, Murrell doesn’t think the situation would be much better.

“So that’s why we’re looking at maybe putting another field at Lawson Park,” she said. “The demand is definitely there for fields, and if we built more fields, I know that we could keep them busy.”

Murrell said she is in the process of receiving bids on a new ballfield. Benes said Waverly could use a couple more fields, specifically fields with 200-foot fences for younger players.

“The smaller the kids, the more the teams,” Benes said.

But a new field likely wouldn’t be ready for practices and games until 2024, Murrell said. So, for now, Waverly Parks and Recreation has to make do with the fields it has and tackle the logistical headaches head-on.

“Ultimately, Shayna gets the job done,” Benes said. “I commend her, but I wouldn’t want to be her.”