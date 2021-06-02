Schawang, Zimmerman to compete in 2021 Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY – Two area gridders will compete in the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the University of Kearney campus.
The game will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, culminating a week-long cavalcade of activities for players and coaches from across the state of Nebraska.
The highlight of the week for many of the players came on June 1 when they were able to meet with patients of the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Much of the week was spent on the practice field preparing for the annual All-Star contest which was first played in 1958.
Ashland-Greenwood graduate Lane Zimmerman will play for the South team on Saturday.
Zimmerman will return to the gridiron for the first time since Nov. 6, 2020 when he and his Bluejay teammates were defeated in the Class C-1 quarterfinals.
It was the only loss of the season for the Bluejays who finished 10-1.
Zimmerman had a tremendous senior campaign while playing receiver and defensive back for Head Coach Ryan Thompson and the Bluejays.
Zimmerman was named to the first team all-area offense last year after leading all area players with 38 receptions and 767 yards. He caught nine touchdown passes, rushed for three touchdowns and returned two kicks for scores in the return game.
Waverly’s Zane Schawang will be across the field on the other sideline while suiting up for the North squad.
Schawang was the top playmaker for Head Coach Reed Manstedt and the Vikings during an 8-3 campaign a year ago.
The 165-pound running back led the team in rushing with 1,312 and 16 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 81 yards for a score. On defense he piled up 43 tackles and intercepted four passes.
He finished his Viking career with 2,498 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns.
The contest will be televised on Nebraska Public Television.