Schawang, Zimmerman to compete in 2021 Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY – Two area gridders will compete in the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the University of Kearney campus.

The game will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, culminating a week-long cavalcade of activities for players and coaches from across the state of Nebraska.

The highlight of the week for many of the players came on June 1 when they were able to meet with patients of the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Much of the week was spent on the practice field preparing for the annual All-Star contest which was first played in 1958.

Ashland-Greenwood graduate Lane Zimmerman will play for the South team on Saturday.

Zimmerman will return to the gridiron for the first time since Nov. 6, 2020 when he and his Bluejay teammates were defeated in the Class C-1 quarterfinals.

It was the only loss of the season for the Bluejays who finished 10-1.

Zimmerman had a tremendous senior campaign while playing receiver and defensive back for Head Coach Ryan Thompson and the Bluejays.