Schawang contributes to Shrine Bowl win

KEARNEY – Zane Schawang called it a little bit of home field advantage. The Waverly grad closed out his high school career with an introduction to his future stomping grounds in the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl on Saturday at Cope Stadium in Kearney.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound former Viking signed with UNK back in February after a career in Waverly that included nearly 2,500 yards rushing, an average of 7.5 yards per carry, 28 rushing touchdowns and 31 total touchdowns.
He didn’t score on Foster Field in what might be considered his debut performance, but he did play a pivotal role in an otherwise defensive battle. Schawang and the North Team won 10-3 behind a touchdown on the opening drive and a second-half field goal.
Schawang caught two passes for 33 yards and picked up 17 on the ground on three carries. He was instrumental on the first drive, catching a short pass and darting around several defenders for a 27-yard gain.
Blair’s Dexter Larsen capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown that ended up as the game-winning score less than three minutes into the contest.
“This has meant a lot. Playing this game for what it means to the Shriners and being able to meet new friends and raise money for the Shriners Hospitals is a great feeling,” Schawang said. “Being able to play this game one more time in high school is special, and go North.”
Schawang and the North team reveled in their win over a South squad that had more name brand power to it with the likes of Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year quarterback Cole Payton (Omaha Westside), Northern Illinois D-line commit Cade Haberman (Westside) and Wyoming running back signee Sam Scott (Omaha Skutt).
But while the South had the more familiar names, Schawang and the North said their side had a deeper team connection.
On a few occasions during the week, the South did just enough little things to annoy the North that Schawang and his teammates used as motivation during practices and preparation. The South ran ahead of North after one event to load its team bus first and cut off the exit from the parking lot. There was also an incident at lunch when the South indicated it had to get its team through the line first because of an upcoming practice. The North was sent back upstairs at Randall Residence Hall and had to wait its turn.
That plus brief looks or comments made over the course of six days stuck in the craw of the guys staying together on the third floor at Randall Hall.
“I thought we were definitely the underdogs coming in,” Schawang said. “But I thought we really got our chemistry going. We had a good week of practice and we stuck together. The defense came out and really fueled the fire for the defense.”
Schawang roomed with Columbus Lakeview fullback Austen Smith, another Viking, for the week. The mutual interests the two had in such things as fishing and cars helped ease the awkwardness of getting to know new teammates.
“I was nervous. I knew this game was for the best players in the state, and I didn’t really know where I stood in that,” Schawang said. “But I just worked my tail off and tried to go hard on every play.”
In that sense, Schawang had his talent level confirmed by the way he was able to contribute. And while that certainly provides some mental comfort for the next level, Schawang walks away with much more than just his own confidence.
“Don’t take anything for granted, that’s the biggest thing I got from this,” he said. “Seeing all the things the Shriner kids go through. They go through stuff that, personally, myself, I couldn’t even imagine. When I was tired tonight, I just kind of said, ‘What are they going through. I’ve got to keep pushing.’”