Schawang contributes to Shrine Bowl win

Schawang and the North team reveled in their win over a South squad that had more name brand power to it with the likes of Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year quarterback Cole Payton (Omaha Westside), Northern Illinois D-line commit Cade Haberman (Westside) and Wyoming running back signee Sam Scott (Omaha Skutt).

But while the South had the more familiar names, Schawang and the North said their side had a deeper team connection.

On a few occasions during the week, the South did just enough little things to annoy the North that Schawang and his teammates used as motivation during practices and preparation. The South ran ahead of North after one event to load its team bus first and cut off the exit from the parking lot. There was also an incident at lunch when the South indicated it had to get its team through the line first because of an upcoming practice. The North was sent back upstairs at Randall Residence Hall and had to wait its turn.

That plus brief looks or comments made over the course of six days stuck in the craw of the guys staying together on the third floor at Randall Hall.