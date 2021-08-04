Saunders County Fair: Attendance spiked after year of cancellations

“Not everyone knows this is 100% volunteer, everything from running the rides to the organization itself,” he said.

Some local businesses, churches and organizations volunteer as a group. For example, Spicka said Saunders Medical Center employees manned all of the rides on July 27.

But volunteers were hard to come by other times of the week, especially early on, Spicka said. At one point, they considered shutting down some rides because there weren’t enough people to run them. But through social media, more volunteers stepped up and they were able to keep everything running, he said.

In fact, the only thing that shut down the carnival this year was the weather. A thunderstorm with intense lightning struck Thursday night just minutes after the first rides started up at 7 p.m.

“By 7:05 all the rides were emptied and we tried to get people out of there,” Spicka said.

The storm dumped a lot of water on the fairgrounds, so the SCAA chose to keep the rides closed down for safety reasons, Spicka said. He also noted that rumors that a carnival ride was struck by lightning have proved not to be true.

“There’s no damage to the ferris wheel,” he said.