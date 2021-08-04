Saunders County Fair: Attendance spiked after year of cancellations

WAHOO – Despite stifling heat and humidity and a popup thunderstorm, participation and attendance at the 2021 Saunders County Fair was outstanding.
“It was an excellent fair from our perspective,” said Cole Meador, UNL Extension educator for Saunders County.
There were 2,214 entries in the 4-H shows, contests and static exhibit, Meador said.
“It is not the most we’ve ever had, but definitely an increase,” he said.
There were 596 4-Her involved in the fair this year, another good number according to Meador.
“We were pretty excited to see those numbers and see the barns filled and the static areas increase,” he said.
Two new events lined up for this year’s fair proved popular with 4-Hers and their families. Meador said 75 kids signed up for the inaugural Fair Fun Day, which was held on July 28. The youth traveled from station to station to gain hands-on knowledge of different animals and other 4-H areas of interest. The program was created by local agriculture education expert Desirae TePoel.
“That was successful for year one,” Meador said.
There were also dozens of kids running around seeking clues for the Scavenger Hunt, another new event for this year’s fair.
Heat was a factor this year, as has been the case in years past. Up until Friday, temperatures in the 90s and high humidity made things uncomfortable for participants, animals and spectators.
“The week started out pretty hot,” Meador said.
Meador said he was grateful that the Saunders County Agricultural Society, which operates the fairgrounds, provided multiple fans to keep the people and animals cool. He also noted many families took extra care to keep their livestock comfortable.
“It was fun to see all those families working together to make sure all those animals were comfortable while at the fair,” he said.
The heat and humidity didn’t keep spectators out of the seats, Meador said.
“Every show and contest was very well attended,” he said.
Those who couldn’t attend were able to watch via livestreaming, an option that they adopted last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue using in the future, Meador said.
Meador noted the many people who made the fair a success again this year.
“Thanks to all the volunteers, parents, the ag society, everyone that’s involved,” he said.
Saunders County Amusement Association President Robert Spicka said without volunteers, the fair carnival would not have been as successful as it was this year.
“Not everyone knows this is 100% volunteer, everything from running the rides to the organization itself,” he said.
Some local businesses, churches and organizations volunteer as a group. For example, Spicka said Saunders Medical Center employees manned all of the rides on July 27.
But volunteers were hard to come by other times of the week, especially early on, Spicka said. At one point, they considered shutting down some rides because there weren’t enough people to run them. But through social media, more volunteers stepped up and they were able to keep everything running, he said.
In fact, the only thing that shut down the carnival this year was the weather. A thunderstorm with intense lightning struck Thursday night just minutes after the first rides started up at 7 p.m.
“By 7:05 all the rides were emptied and we tried to get people out of there,” Spicka said.
The storm dumped a lot of water on the fairgrounds, so the SCAA chose to keep the rides closed down for safety reasons, Spicka said. He also noted that rumors that a carnival ride was struck by lightning have proved not to be true.
“There’s no damage to the ferris wheel,” he said.
However, a transformer was hit on the fairgrounds. Wahoo Utilities crew members could be seen working in the area shortly after the storm subsided.
Aside from Friday, the carnival was extremely busy all of the other nights it was open, especially Saturday night, when the crowd was “elbow-to-elbow,” Spicka said. At one point, SCAA members adorned lighted necklaces to be able to pick each other out in the crowd, he added.
The heat and humidity also did not deter carnival-goers.
“That was probably the busiest we’ve had in any of our years by any means,” he said.
One reason for the large crowds could be the absence of the carnival last year because of the pandemic.
“Everyone was ready and I’m glad we were able to offer it,” Spicka said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.