Saunders County continues growth

At the Register of Deeds office, Andresen describes the numbers as “astronomical” for the documents filed this year compared to previous years, which also reflects on the Saunders County housing market. In 2020, they had 1,233 deeds which includes farm land, homes and any transfer of real estate.

“COVID has definitely not put a damper on the housing industry in Saunders County as a whole,” Andresen said.

While the housing market and interest rates are beneficial to potential homeowners, Polacek did say that the costs for materials like lumber are rising which makes it difficult for builders.

Because the county is 90% agriculture, Polacek said there aren’t many commercial buildings being built this year. Off the top of his head, he said he remembered two commercial building permits for an addition to an existing storage building in Woodcliff and a new storage building at Sandy Pointe Lake in Ashland.

Andresen works with title companies on a daily basis and from what they have been saying, this housing boom should continue into 2021 with no end in sight, she explained. Andresen attributes this constant growth to the things the county can offer and its people.

“We are going to continue to expand in the future,” Andresen said. “I don’t see any changes. And that aspect is because it’s a wonderful place to live, we have a lot to offer and people are moving this way.”