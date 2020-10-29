Saunders County Board approves letting of eight stream rehab bids

WAHOO – During its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 20, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved a materials only bid for a bridge replacement located on County Road J between County Roads 31 and 32.

The bid that won was from Contact for $30,280 and was the least costly out of the three bids.

The board of supervisors also approved the letting of bids for two culvert projects and eight stream rehabilitation projects to be reviewed at the Nov. 10 county board meeting.

According to Highway Superintendent Steve Mika, the stream rehabilitation projects are something new as a result of the 2019 floodings. The county will cost share with the Natural Resource Conservation Service to pay for these projects 25% and 75%.

The streams selected will be provided support along the banks to prevent future erosion and degradation.

“These areas that see erosion problems repeat, year after year after a flooding,” Mika said. “[NCRS has] a program where they can put in riprap or do certain measures to help prevent that or at least slow it down in the future.”