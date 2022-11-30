Santa Express to make stop in Waverly next weekend

WAVERLY — Santa Claus usually doesn’t come to town until Christmas Eve, but Waverly children will be in for a treat next week when Good Saint Nick arrives on a big red sleigh.

Santa’s early appearance will be part of Waverly Fire and Rescue’s Santa Express event, which will take place on Dec. 10 at the Waverly Community Foundation Building from 6 to 8 p.m.

Santa will glide in on a fire truck to take photos with kids and help them decorate cookies. Children’s bingo will make for another yuletide attraction, and a DJ will be spinning Christmas classics. Then, right before Santa takes off into the night, a big Christmas tree will be illuminated to help light his way.

Fire Chief Jared Rains said the event is the sequel to a Christmas event that the fire department hosted last year at the Waverly Community Foundation Building. That event was the public debut of Waverly Fire and Rescue’s new fire engine and was the start of what Rains would like to see become an annual tradition.

“We’re hoping to add a little bit of something every year to make it a great community event,” Rains said.

Rains said before last year, he had noticed a lack of Christmas events for kids in Waverly. That spurred Waverly Fire and Rescue to step up with their own event at the last minute.

“That’s why we decided, let’s get it out there, let’s grow it this year, let’s add some food to it,” Rains said. “And then, hopefully, every year going forward, we’ll be able to add to it. It’s good to see during the Christmas season that there is something for kids to come enjoy and have fun.”

Other new additions this year include a raffle for top prizes of a grill and a meat bundle from Certified Piedmontese. The fire department will also be taking a free will donation for a dinner of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and dessert. The money raised will go back to Waverly Fire and Rescue to support its members and put on community events in the future.

“The community has to know that we’re there,” Rains said. “We’re there whenever anybody needs help, but we’re also there to do events like this one coming up.”

It presents an opportunity for the fire department to take themselves a little less seriously, Rains said. He encourages people to even come to the event in their pajamas if that’s what gets them in the Christmas spirit.

And members of the fire department may or may not be accompanying Santa Claus to the event as elves from the North Pole, Rains said. His team members were a bit skeptical when he told them the plan.

“They asked, ‘Well, what happens if we have a rescue call?’ And I’m like, ‘We’ll just go to a rescue call in our elf gear,’” Rains said. “It is what it is, we won’t miss a beat, we’ll continue on and it’ll just be a good time.”